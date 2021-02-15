Dayton Dragons: 2021 coaching staff announced

Ward, who was Dragons hitting coach in 2017-18, is back after holding the same position at Double-A Chattanooga in 2019. His pupils in his first stint with Dayton included record-breaking outfielder Jose Siri and rising prospects Tyler Stephenson, T.J. Friedl and (the since-traded) Taylor Trammell.

Bragg is set to enter his 15th year in the Reds organization. Most recently he was also in Chattanooga as the bench coach in 2019. He previously worked in Dayton as the Dragons hitting coach in 2007-08 when notable future Reds such s Todd Frazier, Zack Cozart and Chris Heisey were on the roster.

As previously announced by Major League Baseball, the Dragons will remain with the Reds organization after accepting an invitation to join the new Major League Baseball Player Development License agreement.

As part of larger overhaul of the minor leagues, the Dragons are moving up to the Advanced A level this year after spending their first 20 seasons in Dayton as a Low-A club.

In a statement, Dragons team president Robert Murphy said the organization is thrilled to continue to partner with the Reds.

“We are very proud of what has been a great relationship with Reds ownership and their baseball operations staff,” Murphy said. “More than 100 Dragons players have played in the major leagues including Reds generational favorites like Joey Votto, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Todd Frazier, and Johnny Cueto, and many of today’s Reds players like Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Amir Garrett, and Tucker Barnhart. The opportunity to move up to the High A level will be an exciting change for our fans.”

New Reds general manager Nick Krall indicated the parent club is also happy to continue its relationship with the Dragons.

“It is well known within the game that the Dragons’ front office provides some of the best experiences in baseball for not only our players, but for visiting players and their Southwest Ohio fan base,” Krall said. “For more than 20 years, they have been an important part in the development of Reds major leaguers both on the field and in our communities.”

Reds pitchers and catchers are set to report to spring training Thursday with the first full-squad workout in Goodyear, Ariz., scheduled for Feb. 22.

While Reds Opening Day is set for April 1 against the Cardinals, the Dragons schedule has not been released.

The team indicated it is still working with state and local health officials on protocols for re-opening Day Air Ballpark, which was renamed from Fifth Third Field in January 2020.

The stadium, which opened in 2000, has a capacity of 6,831, but a current Ohio Department of Health order limits crowds at outdoor venues to 15 percent of capacity or 1,500, whichever is lower. Clubs can apply for variances to allow for more fans to be admitted, as the Bengals and Browns successfully did during football season.