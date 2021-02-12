Dragons part of High A Central league in new minor-league model

The list includes the Dayton Dragons, who will now be part of the High A Central league, which includes 11 other teams that used to Midwest League affiliates. Six of those teams will be in the East Division, including the Dragons, and six will be in the West Division.

The Clinton LumberKings, Burlington Bees, Kane County Cougars and Bowling Green Hot Rods are the four Midwest League teams that won’t be in the new league. Bowling Green is part of the High A East group, while the other three teams will not be big-league affiliates.