Dayton Dragons announce plan to return to full capacity

Full-capacity crowds could soon become part of Dayton Dragons baseball again.
The Class A baseball team announced Monday that Day Air Ballpark will be allowed to be full beginning June 8.
The move comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced health orders issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted June 2.
It also includes the return of group outings, which had been banned because of social distancing rules.
Although fully vaccinated attendees will not be required to wear a mask at the ballpark, the team said many safety measures enacted to help stop the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place.
Those include touch-less technology in all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas and cashless concessions.
The team also plans to continue adhering to special cleaning protocols at the facility and to keep all 125 hand sanitizing stations.
The team will contact season ticket holders this week about the increase in games they are eligible to attend and the possibility of moving back to their typical seat at the stadium.
Additionally, more seats are available for the homestead scheduled to begin next week, and tickets for games May 25-30 can be purchased online at the team website.
The team plans to offer party decks and suites at half price for the rest of the season, something team president Robert Murphy said is meant to be a gesture of goodwill for fans.
“We thought this would be a great way of saying thank you to the best fans in the country for their support during the pandemic,” Murphy said.