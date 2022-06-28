Dayton Dragons: Cerda, Phillips move up to AA; Callihan joining Dragons

The Reds acquired Phillips from Seattle in the Jesse Winker-Eugenio Suarez trade. Phillips, the Reds’ No. 13 prospect, was 4-3 for the Dragons with a 2.95 ERA in 12 starts. He struck out 90 and walked 32 in 64 innings.

Nick Quintana, who played mostly third base for the Dragons this season, was also promoted to Chattanooga. Quintana, who was acquired in the Tucker Barnhart trade with Detroit, hit .257 with a .793 OPS for the Dragons. He had six homers, 12 doubles and 32 RBIs.

Outfielder Quin Cotton is also returning to the Dragons after two months in Chattanooga. Cotton played with the Dragons in 2021 and started the season in Dayton, failing to get a hit in 11 at-bats. With the Lookouts, Cotton batted .213 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 38 games.

Infielder Jonathan Willems is also returning to Dayton from Chattanooga after a 10-day, six-game stay with the Lookouts. Catcher Michael Trautwein has been sent back to Daytona after seeing limited time in two months in Dayton. Starting pitcher James Proctor has been placed on the seven-day injured list with a shoulder injury.