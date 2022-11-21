Dayton drops out of top 25 after first loss

The Dayton Flyers dropped out of the Associated Press top-25 poll on Monday after losing 60-52 at UNLV and beating Robert Morris 60-51 in the second week of the season.
Dayton (3-1) ranked 24th in the preseason poll and moved to No. 21 after opening the season with victories against Lindenwood and Southern Methodist. This was the first year Dayton had ranked in the preseason poll since the 2009-10 season.
Six people still voted for Dayton this week. Michelle Gardner, of the Arizona Republic, ranked it the highest at No. 23.
North Carolina remained No. 1, while Houston moved from No. 3 to No. 2.
Dayton will get a chance to impress the 63 voters again this week with a 2:30 p.m. Wednesday game against Wisconsin in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Flyers will then play No. 3 Kansas or North Carolina State on the second day of the tournament Thursday and No. 22 Tennessee, Butler, Southern California or Brigham Young on Friday.
