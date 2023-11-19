Dayton ends PFL season with rout of Davidson

The Dayton Flyers avoided a last-place finish in the Pioneer Football League and closed the 2023 season with their best victory, routing Davidson 45-14 in Davidson, N.C., on Saturday night.

Dayton (4-7, 2-6) ended coach Trevor Andrews’ first season with two straight victories after losing six straight games. It tied for eighth with Presbyterian (4-7, 2-6) and Valparaiso (3-8, 2-6). Stetson (3-8, 1-7) finished last.

Davidson (7-4, 6-2) entered the week with hopes of tying for first place and claiming the PFL playoff bid, but earlier in the day, Drake (8-3, 8-0) won 13-9 at Butler to clinch the outright championship and the playoff berth. Davidson lost its last two games after a 6-0 start in the PFL.

Dante Casciola returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Oct. 7 and threw three touchdown passes. He completed 16 of 19 passes for 151 yards.

Luke Hansen ran for 162 yards on 27 carries. Gavin Lochow caught three passes for 47 yards and caught two touchdowns. Derek Willits, Alec Keathley and Hansen all had touchdown receptions.

CaRon Coleman led the defense with 14 tackles. Dayton forced two turnovers in the first half. Josh Anderson intercepted a pass to end Davidson’s second drive. Later in the second quarter, Sam Mueller forced a fumble that was recovered by Jerell Lewis.

