X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dayton escapes with overtime victory against last-place Loyola

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Ramblers send game to OT with last-second 3-pointer and 6-0 run in final minute

The Dayton Flyers scored seven points at the free-throw line in the last 90 seconds of overtime and escaped with an 85-81 victory against Loyola, the last-place team in the Atlantic 10 Conference, on Tuesday at UD Arena.

The game, the first meeting between the programs in 30 years, started at 9:10 p.m. and ended around 11:35.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (15-8, 7-3) won its second straight game at home after back-to-back losses on the road to George Washington and La Salle. The Flyers stayed in third place with the victory. They trail first-place Virginia Commonwealth by one game with eight games to play and are a half game behind Saint Louis.

Loyola (7-14, 1-8) remains in last place in the A-10 in its first season in the conference.

Star of the game: Toumani Camara scored a career-high 31 points. He made 10 of 14 field goals and 9 of 11 free throws.

Stat of the game: Loyola stayed in the game by making 13 of 25 3-pointers. It made two in the final minute of the second half to rally from a six-point deficit. Philip Alston tied the game on a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds to play.

Turning point: Malachi Smith, who scored a season-high 21 points, gave Dayton the lead for good on a jump shot with 2:59 to play in overtime. DaRon Holmes II then gave Dayton a 78-74 lead on a dunk, his first and only field goal of the game, on the next possession.

Around the A-10: Saint Louis (15-7, 7-2) fell into second place after losing 75-65 at Fordham on Tuesday. VCU (17-6, 8-2) won 61-59 at Davidson and moved a half game ahead of Saint Louis.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at St. Bonaventure (11-11, 5-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center. The Bonnies won 61-58 at VCU on Saturday and play at Richmond on Wednesday.

The Flyers have won seven straight games in the series and six straight games at St. Bonaventure since an 81-73 loss in 2012.

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton outscored Loyola 9-2 in the last 3:43 of the first half to build a 40-34 halftime lead.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Camara scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Key stat: The teams combined to make 11 of 25 3-pointers. Dayton made 6 of 15. Loyola made 5 of 10.

Philip Alston and Bryce Golden, who each scored 10 points for Loyola, each made two 3-pointers. Camara and Smith each made two for Dayton.

Big run: Dayton trailed 32-31 with 3:51 to play when it began a 9-0 run on a 3-pointer by Smith at the 3:43 mark. Loyola didn’t score again until its final possession when Braden Norris made a layup with six seconds to play.

Hot start: The teams combined to make 11 of their first 13 field-goal attempts and scored 35 points in the first six minutes. They then combined to score seven points in the second six-minute stretch.

Late start: The game, the first between Dayton and Loyola since 1993, started at 9:10 p.m.

In Other News
1
Pratt regrets lashing out at teammate after Bengals’ loss in AFC...
2
Ohio State adds to defense from transfer portal
3
Analysis: NFL wasn’t at its best in conference championships
4
NFL Draft: Locals, Ohio State grads weigh-in at all-star games
5
Girls basketball: Which area teams are ranked in this week’s state...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top