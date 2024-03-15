Dayton faces narrow deficit at halftime after slow start vs. Duquesne

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The No. 24 Dayton Flyers outscored St. Bonaventure 5-0 in the last 65 seconds of the first half but faced a 30-28 halftime deficit Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at the Barclays Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key players: Nate Santos led No. 3 seed Dayton with seven points. Jimmy Clark III had seven for No. 7 Duquesne.

Key stat: Duquesne made 11 of 15 2-point field goals, while Dayton made 4 of 13.

Turnover numbers: Duquesne had 11 turnovers to Dayton’s four. Dayton scored 11 points off the Duquesne turnovers.

Slow start: Dayton made 1 of its first 10 shot attempts and trailed 14-4 with 11 minutes, 47 seconds to play.

Turning point: Nate Santos made a 3-pointer at the 11:33 mark to stop a 12-2 Duquesne run.

Big shot: Javon Bennett made a 3-pointer with 29 seconds to play to cut Duquesne’s lead to two. Bennett returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a thumb injury.

Limited star: DaRon Holmes II missed all three of his field-goal attempts and scored his only points at the free-throw line, where he made 3 of 6.

