Dayton falls to 3-3 in PFL with loss to San Diego

Dayton (5-4, 3-3) is tied for sixth with Davidson (5-4, 3-3) with two games to play. San Diego (6-3, 4-2) has won six straight games in the series against Dayton since UD’s victory in 2015.

San Diego built a 13-0 lead before Dayton got on the board with a 22-yard field goal by Danny Baker early in the third quarter.

Dayton cut San Diego’s lead to 16-10 with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Drew VanVleet to Donovan Weatherly.

Dayton got the ball back with 3:17 to play at its own 23-yard line but turned the ball over on downs without getting a first down.

Dayton has scored a total of 23 points in its three PFL losses after scoring 84 points in its three PFL victories against Marist, Davidson and Butler.

VanVleet completed 15 of 24 passes for 122 yards. He threw one interception for the second straight week, and Dayton lost three fumbles for the second straight week.

Dayton plays Valparaiso at noon next Saturday at Welcome Stadium in its final home game.