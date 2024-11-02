Four second-half turnovers hurt Dayton in second straight PFL loss

Flyers lose three fumbles and throw an interception in second half
Dayton coach Trevor Andrews waits to lead the team onto the field before a game against Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton coach Trevor Andrews waits to lead the team onto the field before a game against Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Welcome Stadium.
The Dayton Flyers committed four turnovers in the second half and suffered their second straight Pioneer Football League loss, falling 28-7 at Presbyterian on Saturday in Clinton, S.C.

Dayton (5-3, 3-2) is tied for fourth place with three games to play. Drake (6-1, 5-0) is all alone in first place after beating Marist 19-0 on Saturday.

Dayton has scored a total of 13 points in its last two games. It settled for two field goals is a 14-6 loss to Morehead State last week at Welcome Stadium.

The Flyers trailed Presbyterian 25-0 when they got on the board with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. Mason Hackett scored on a 2-yard run for Dayton’s only touchdown.

Dayton lost fumbles on its next two drives and then threw an interception. It also lost a fumble earlier in the third quarter.

Dayton quarterback Drew VanVleet completed 26 of 40 passes for 231 yards with an interception.

Presbyterian (4-6, 2-4) outgained Dayton 128-58 on the ground and did not commit a turnover.

Next Saturday, Dayton plays San Diego (4-3, 2-2) at noon at Welcome Stadium.

