Four second-half turnovers hurt Dayton in second straight PFL loss

Dayton has scored a total of 13 points in its last two games. It settled for two field goals is a 14-6 loss to Morehead State last week at Welcome Stadium.

The Flyers trailed Presbyterian 25-0 when they got on the board with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. Mason Hackett scored on a 2-yard run for Dayton’s only touchdown.

Dayton lost fumbles on its next two drives and then threw an interception. It also lost a fumble earlier in the third quarter.

Dayton quarterback Drew VanVleet completed 26 of 40 passes for 231 yards with an interception.

Presbyterian (4-6, 2-4) outgained Dayton 128-58 on the ground and did not commit a turnover.

Next Saturday, Dayton plays San Diego (4-3, 2-2) at noon at Welcome Stadium.