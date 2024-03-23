Dayton falls to Arizona in second round of NCAA tournament

Koby Brea (14 points), Kobe Elvis (13) and Enoch Cheeks (10) also reached double figures for the Flyers, who finished 25-8.

Caleb Love scored 19 points for Arizona, which improves to 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 to face the Clemson-Baylor winner on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The Flyers trailed by 17 in the first half and trimmed the deficit to seven (40-33) by halftime. Dayton got as close at 3 points (52-49) with 11:40 to play, but Arizona pulled away from there.

First half recap

Key players: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II led all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Arizona’s Caleb Love made 3 of 5 3-pointers and scored 13 points.

Key stats: Arizona shot 64% from the field (16 of 25). Dayton shot 33.5% (11 of 31).

Arizona had 11 turnovers to Dayton’s six.

Big run: Arizona took control with an early 8-0 run, turning a 9-8 lead into a 17-9 advantage. Arizona twice led by 17: 37-20 with 4:15 to play and 40-23 with 2:44 to go.

Turning point: Dayton got back into the game with a 3-pointer by Holmes, a dunk by Enoch Cheeks, two free throws by Holmes and a 3 by Koby Brea. Javon Bennett had a 3-pointer go in and out at the buzzer.

Looking ahead: Dayton or Arizona will play No. 3 seed Baylor or No. 6 Clemson in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.