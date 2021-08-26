dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton finds local opponent for exhibition game in November

By David Jablonski
50 minutes ago
Cedarville last played Flyers before 2019-20 season

The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team will play Cedarville University in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at UD Arena.

The matchup was announced Thursday morning. It will be the second time in three years UD has played the Cedarville Yellow Jackets, a Division II program located 27 miles east of Dayton.

Dayton will open the regular season eight days later on Nov. 9 against Illinois-Chicago at UD Arena. That will be the first of 13 non-conference games. The Atlantic 10 Conference schedule is expected to be announced in early September.

Dayton beat Cedarville 93-60 in an exhibition game on Nov. 2, 2019, at UD Arena. The teams were also supposed to play last season, but the game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues on Cedarville’s roster.

Explore» MEN'S SOCCER: UD looks to defend A-10 title

Cedarville finished 12-9 last season and 10-8 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. It lost 77-59 to Malone in the conference tournament championship game. Cedarville coach Pat Estepp is 232-155 in 13 seasons.

Dayton and Cedarville once played regularly in the regular season. They met 28 times between the 1904-05 and the 1949-50 seasons. Dayton won 23 of the games.

Not counting last season, this will be the fifth straight season Dayton has played an Ohio school in an exhibition. It beat Cedarville in 2019, Capital 89-71 in 2018, Ohio Dominican 79-61 in 2017 and Findlay 76-69 in 2016.

