Dayton finds local opponent for exhibition game in November

The matchup was announced Thursday morning. It will be the second time in three years UD has played the Cedarville Yellow Jackets, a Division II program located 27 miles east of Dayton.

Dayton will open the regular season eight days later on Nov. 9 against Illinois-Chicago at UD Arena. That will be the first of 13 non-conference games. The Atlantic 10 Conference schedule is expected to be announced in early September.