Dayton finishes first half strong but trails UMass

Dayton trailed for the last 15 minutes and faced a 36-26 deficit after a 3-pointer by Javohn Garcia with 2:27 to play.

The officials called a technical foul on Garcia after his 3-pointer for taunting the Dayton bench. Malachi Smith made 1 of 2 technical free throws to start the 8-0 run. A 3-pointer by Smith, a layup by DaRon Holmes II and then a layup by Smith finished the run.