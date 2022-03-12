Hamburger icon
Dayton finishes first half strong but trails UMass

Dayton's DaRon Holmes II dunks against Massachusetts in the first half in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's DaRon Holmes II dunks against Massachusetts in the first half in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski
55 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The No. 2 seed Dayton Flyers outscored No. 10 Massachusetts 8-0 in the last 2:24 of the first half and trailed 36-34 at halftime Friday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

Dayton trailed for the last 15 minutes and faced a 36-26 deficit after a 3-pointer by Javohn Garcia with 2:27 to play.

The officials called a technical foul on Garcia after his 3-pointer for taunting the Dayton bench. Malachi Smith made 1 of 2 technical free throws to start the 8-0 run. A 3-pointer by Smith, a layup by DaRon Holmes II and then a layup by Smith finished the run.

Holmes scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the half. Smith scored eight points. Noah Fernandes led UMass with 11 points.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

