Dayton finishes first half strong but trails UMass

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The No. 2 seed Dayton Flyers outscored No. 10 Massachusetts 8-0 in the last 2:24 of the first half and trailed 36-34 at halftime Friday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.
Dayton trailed for the last 15 minutes and faced a 36-26 deficit after a 3-pointer by Javohn Garcia with 2:27 to play.
The officials called a technical foul on Garcia after his 3-pointer for taunting the Dayton bench. Malachi Smith made 1 of 2 technical free throws to start the 8-0 run. A 3-pointer by Smith, a layup by DaRon Holmes II and then a layup by Smith finished the run.
Holmes scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the half. Smith scored eight points. Noah Fernandes led UMass with 11 points.
