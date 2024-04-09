Dayton finishes season in top 25 for first time since 2020

Flyers finished 25-8 in 2023-24 season

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

2 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers ranked No. 25 on Tuesday in the final Associated Press poll of the 2023-24 season.

This was the first time the AP released a basketball poll after the NCAA championship game.

Dayton (25-8) ranked in the top 25 from January into March but fell out of the poll after a loss to Duquesne in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

With a victory against Nevada and a loss to Arizona in the NCAA tournament, Dayton impressed enough voters to return to the top 25 in the final poll.

Connecticut won its second straight national championship by beating Purdue on Monday. UConn and Purdue ranked first and second. Alabama and Houston tied for third. Tennessee rounded out the top five.

This is the first time Dayton has ended the season ranked since 2020. It was No. 3 at the end of the regular season. The pandemic ended the season before Dayton played a postseason game.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

