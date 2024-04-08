Freshman forward latest Flyer to enter transfer portal

With Padegimas departing, Dayton has three open scholarships on the 2024-25 roster. More spots could open up if DaRon Holmes II starts his professional career or if other players enter the portal.

Padegimas averaged 1.1 points in 7.9 minutes per game in 25 games in one season at Dayton. He missed six games with an illness in January. He played a total of 14 minutes in two NCAA tournament games.

Padegimas committed to Dayton last July. He picked UD over Brigham Young and Boston College. He signed a letter of intent with Central Florida the previous November but decommitted on May 26.

Padegimas is the 17th player recruited and signed by Grant and his staff to enter the transfer portal. Here’s the list of those players, the dates they entered the portal and where they ended up:

• Frankie Policelli, April 10, 2018 (Stony Brook/College of Charleston).

• Jhery Matos, March 30, 2018 (Charlotte).

• Luke Frazier, March 22, 2021 (Ohio/John Carroll).

• Dwayne Cohill, April 16, 2021 (Youngstown State).

• Rodney Chatman, March 23, 2021 (Vanderbilt).

• Lynn Greer III, Dec. 27, 2021 (Saint Joseph’s).

• Moulaye Sissoko, March 23, 2022 (North Texas).

• Elijah Weaver, March 29, 2022 (Chicago State).

• Tyrone Baker, Dec. 19, 2022 (Florida SouthWestern State College).

• Kaleb Washington, Dec. 20, 2022 (Butler Community College).

• Mustapha Amzil, March 21, 2023 (New Mexico).

• R.J. Blakney, March 22, 2023 (Old Dominion).

• Richard Amaefule, March 23, 2023.

• Mike Sharavjamts, May 9, 2023 (San Francisco).

• Zimi Nwokeji, March 18, 2024 (TBA).

• Kobe Elvis, April 6, 2024 (TBA).