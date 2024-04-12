Dayton finishes second spring under coach Andrews on Sunday

“We’re working more this year on building quality depth because you never have enough,” Andrews said. “We had a big freshmen class last year. That’s a talented group, but they’ve got to prove it. A lot of times you come in as a freshmen and you go through a redshirt season and you’re on the scout team. You’ve got to build confidence in those guys. When you’re on the scout team, you’re looking at a card and doing what it says every time. Now you’ve got to know it and read and react. We’ve got a bunch of good, talented players that just need reps, and we’ve been working at getting reps for all those guys.”

Andrews talked about a number of different position groups:

Running back: The top returners are Luke Hansen and Mason Hackett, who will be sophomores in the 2024 season. Hansen gained 536 yards on 108 carries and scored six touchdowns. Hackett gained 119 yards on 31 carries.

“It’s been fun to watch those two compete and improve more than anything,” Andrews said. “They’ve become more complete backs as opposed to just flying by the seat of their pants. Running the ball is a big piece of it, obviously, but running routes and catching the ball out of the the backfield and being accountable in pass protection on throws, that’s the stuff that goes unnoticed a lot of times.”

Wide receiver: Dayton returns its two leading receivers: Gavin Lochow, who led the team with 35 receptions for 402 yards as a freshman, and Jake Coleman, who had 27 catches for 302 yards as a redshirt junior. Andrews said redshirt junior Luke Brenner has been healthy this spring after missing time last season. He mentioned redshirt freshman Dominic Vrbancic as a player “who really came on strong at the end of last year and has continued to develop.”

Quarterback: Drew Van Vleet returns after appearing in four games as a freshman. If he had appeared in any more games, he would not have been able to redshirt.

“He kind of got thrown in there probably a little little before he was ready,” Andrews said, “but we were able to play him and start him in four games and still keep a year of eligibility.”

Three other quarterbacks will also get reps Sunday: Jadyn Nirschl, a graduate transfer from Northwest Missouri State; Dylan Davidson, a Northern Michigan transfer; and freshman Liam Poronsky, a Tippecanoe High School graduate who walked on to the team last season.

Offensive line: Andrews said Dayton is deeper on the offensive line than it was a year ago. The top returners are redshirt junior center Dylan DeMaison and junior offensive tackle Ryan Iiams, who both received All-Pioneer Football League honors.

Tight end: Dayton returns starter Alec Keathley, who ranked second on the team with three touchdown catches as a redshirt junior.

Defensive line: Andrews has been pleased with the development of defensive end Chase Brown, who had 19 tackles in 11 appearances as a redshirt freshman last season.

“We had a good group of upper class defensive ends,” Andrews said, “and Chase kind of was a rotational piece, but I feel like he’s really taken a step forward this spring. He’s working to become a complete player. He’s working on his body with coach (Mark) Thobe in the weight room.”

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jack Wardzala and junior defensive end Jerell Lewis have not played this spring after undergoing offseason surgeries.

“Those guys have a lot of banked reps,” Andrews said, “so it’s been good for us to have to plug some other guys in there.”

Linebacker: Andrews is excited about the return of Aiden McKinley, who ranked second on the team with 87 tackles as a redshirt sophomore, and Gideon Lampron, who had 51 tackles as a redshirt freshman.

McKinley started last season next to Nate Arthur, who was a redshirt senior.

“Gideon was like a ball of energy,” Andrews said, “and he played significant reps last year. He rotated in for both of those guys. He’s really worked to improve his game.”

Secondary: Dayton returns cornerbacks Jeremy Jonozzo, Cam Cope and Josh Anderson as well as safeties Ca’ron Coleman and Logan Miller.

The Piqua graduate Coleman ranked third on the team with 77 tackles last season as a junior.

“He’s explosive,” Andrews said. “He’s little, and so when you see him, you think he’s not long enough or big enough to make plays, but he’s all over the field. He was our MVP last year, and he’s improved even more this spring.”

Andrews also feels strongly about the development of three young safeties: Vandalia Butler graduate Luke Mitchell and Eli Kirk, who were both redshirt freshmen last season; and freshman Vincent Firenze.

OTHER NEWS

Staff update: Andrews added Michael Ortz to the staff in March as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Ortz was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baldwin Wallace the last two season,

Ortz is a 2009 graduate of St. John’s (Minn.). He spent nine seasons there as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Ted Hefter held the position last season but returned to his alma mater, William & Mary, as quarterbacks coach in February.

Schedule released: Dayton announced Thursday it will open the 2024 season at home against Saint Francis on Aug. 31.

The Flyers will then play at Indiana State on Sept. 14 before returning to Welcome Stadium for a game against Ave Maria on Sept. 21.

Dayton’s Pioneer Football Schedule includes these games: at Marist, Sept. 28; home vs. Davidson, Oct. 12; at Butler, Oct. 19; home vs. Morehead State, Oct. 26; at Presbyterian, Nov. 2; home vs. San Diego, Nov. 9; home vs. Valparaiso, Nov. 16; and at St. Thomas, Nov. 23.