Dayton Flyers add assistant coach to women’s basketball team

Shauna Green has filled the open spot on her Dayton women’s basketball coaching staff with a familiar face.
The department of athletics announced Wednesday that former Flyer Olivia Applewhite has been hired as an assistant coach.
“I want to thank Coach Green for the amazing opportunity to return to such a special place,” Applewhite said in a release. “Dayton has always had such tradition and I’ve been fortunate to have been a part of some of the most amazing teams. This program has instilled many of the core values that I live by and I couldn’t be more humbled to join the program.”
Applewhite played in 121 games for the Flyers in her career and was the Atlantic 10 Sixth Woman of the Year as a senior in 2013.
She spent the last five seasons working at Saint Louis University, where she received a master’s in personnel administration.
“I am so excited to welcome Olivia back home to Dayton,” Green said. “Olivia brings great energy, knowledge of the league, experience as a former student-athlete here at UD, and an overall passion for this great university. She will be a great addition to our staff and I know that our players will all be better because of her being a part of our Flyer family.”
Applewhite’s hiring follows UD assistant Calamity McEntire leaving to join the staff at Texas.