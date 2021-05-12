Dayton Flyers add assistant coach to women’s basketball team

The department of athletics announced Wednesday that former Flyer Olivia Applewhite has been hired as an assistant coach.

“I want to thank Coach Green for the amazing opportunity to return to such a special place,” Applewhite said in a release. “Dayton has always had such tradition and I’ve been fortunate to have been a part of some of the most amazing teams. This program has instilled many of the core values that I live by and I couldn’t be more humbled to join the program.”