UD to graduate record number of students on Saturday

The School of Law (1-2:30 p.m.) and all other graduate programs (6-7:30 p.m.) will graduate in separate ceremonies Friday, May 7. The College of Arts and Sciences, UD’s largest school, will hold two ceremonies at 9-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Students in the schools of Education and Health Sciences and Engineering will graduate together 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 9. School of Business Administration students will graduate 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday. ROTC will hold its commissioning at noon Saturday.

Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 6 p.m. May 8 in the UD Arena. Tickets for limited seating also will be required and registration information will be forthcoming. Livestreaming is available on the UD Campus Ministry YouTube Page.

All ceremonies will be streamed live. Head to UD’s YouTube page for more information.