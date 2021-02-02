Dayton Flyers find new opponent for Friday

The Dayton Flyers (10-4, 6-3) will play George Mason (8-7, 4-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at UD Arena instead of Richmond. The game will air on ESPN2.
The schedule change was announced Tuesday, two days after Richmond paused all basketball activities for the third time this season “in response to Sunday’s COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.”
Richmond (10-4, 4-2), the Atlantic 10 Conference preseason favorite, was scheduled to play a home game against George Mason on Tuesday. After that postponement, George Mason was not scheduled to play again until Feb. 10 at home against Fordham.
Now George Mason will make a second trip to Dayton. Dayton beat George Mason 74-65 on Jan. 2 at UD Arena. That was supposed to be the only meeting between the teams this season.
George Mason is 3-4 since losing to Dayton with two victories against Saint Joseph’s and one against La Salle and losses to Virginia Commonwealth, Rhode Island and Saint Bonaventure.