Dayton Flyers guard Cohill will miss season with injury

Dayton Flyers junior guard Dwayne Cohill will miss the 2020-21 season after suffering an ACL tear in his left knee Saturday.
Cohill suffered the injury during a non-contact drill as part of a basketball workout. The extent of the injury was learned Wednesday.
“We are collectively saddened for Dwayne and disappointed that he will be unable to compete with his brothers this season,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said in a press release. “We are confident that our medical staff will provide him with the best of care throughout the surgery and as he works toward a return to competitive action. Although he will be inactive on the court, his leadership and experience will continue to be a positive impact for our group this season and throughout his recovery.”
Cohill averaged 3.5 points in 15.4 minutes per game as a freshman, appearing in all 33 games. Last season, he played in 30 of 31 games last season, averaging 2.6 points in 13.3 minutes per game. He was one of the key players off the bench all season and showed improvement in Atlantic 10 Conference play.
The 6-foot-2 Cohill, who’s from Holy Name High School in Parma Heights, Ohio, was the first recruit from Ohio to commit to Anthony Grant’s program. He announced his commitment in September 2017. He ranked 107th in the class of 2018, according to Rivals.com.
Without Cohill, Dayton has 10 scholarship players available for the 2020-21 season: senior Jalen Crutcher; redshirt juniors Rodney Chatman, Ibi Watson and Jordy Tshimanga; redshirt junior Chase Johnson; redshirt freshmen Moulaye Sissoko and Zimife Nwokeji; and freshmen Koby Brea, Lukas Frazier and R.J. Blakney. USC transfer Elijah Weaver is sitting out the season under transfer rules.