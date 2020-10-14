Dayton Flyers guard Cohill will miss season with injury

Cohill suffered the injury during a non-contact drill as part of a basketball workout. The extent of the injury was learned Wednesday.

“We are collectively saddened for Dwayne and disappointed that he will be unable to compete with his brothers this season,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said in a press release. “We are confident that our medical staff will provide him with the best of care throughout the surgery and as he works toward a return to competitive action. Although he will be inactive on the court, his leadership and experience will continue to be a positive impact for our group this season and throughout his recovery.”