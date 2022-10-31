Dayton Flyers: How to watch season opener next week

Times for the first four Dayton Flyers men’s basketball games were announced Monday.
• Dayton will play Lindenwood University at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at UD Arena. That game is expected to be televised on Spectrum News 1 and to stream online at ESPN+.
Television information on the next three games will be announced at a later date.
• The second game of the season, against Southern Methodist on Nov. 11, will start at 7 p.m.
• Dayton will play a road game against UNLV at 11 p.m. (or 8 p.m. in Las Vegas) on Nov. 15.
• Dayton’s fourth game — against Robert Morris on Nov. 19 at UD Arena — and final game before it departs for the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas will start at 1 p.m.
Dayton beat Capital University 80-42 in an exhibition game Saturday at UD Arena. The Flyers will open the season ranked 24th in the Associated Press top-25 poll.
