Dayton Flyers, Pioneer Football league latest to announce there will be no fall football

Dayton announced the cancellation of its season opener in June, and then the PFL cancelled all non-conference play in July.

The PFL is the latest Football Championship Subdivision conference to cancel the fall season. It joins the Big Sky Conference, Ivy League, Colonial Athletic Association, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Northeast Conference and Patriot League. The Southwestern Athletic Conference moved football season to the spring.

The cancellations likely mean there will be no FCS football playoffs this fall. The NCAA announced this week if 50 percent of eligible teams in a sport cancel their fall seasons, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport.

According a press release, “The Flyer football team, as is the case with the rest of UD’s sports programs, will train and practice this fall, pursuant to local and campus health guidelines and NCAA practice protocols.”

The rest of UD’s fall sports teams had their seasons postponed in July when the Atlantic 10 Conference made its decision.