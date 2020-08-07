Dayton Flyers rank in top 30 in attendance for 23rd straight season

Dayton ranked 23rd in Division I, the NCAA announced Friday, with average attendance of 13,364 at 17 home games in the 2019-20 season. The previous season, Dayton ranked 22nd by averaging 12,957 fans per game.

Dayton has now ranked in the top 30 in 23 straight seasons, in the top 25 for six straight seasons and in the top 35 for all 51 seasons UD Arena has existed. It set a record last season by selling out 14 games.