Dayton Flyers rank in top 30 in attendance for 23rd straight season

The Dayton Flyers fell one spot in the national attendance rankings despite setting a school record for average attendance.
Dayton ranked 23rd in Division I, the NCAA announced Friday, with average attendance of 13,364 at 17 home games in the 2019-20 season. The previous season, Dayton ranked 22nd by averaging 12,957 fans per game.
Dayton has now ranked in the top 30 in 23 straight seasons, in the top 25 for six straight seasons and in the top 35 for all 51 seasons UD Arena has existed. It set a record last season by selling out 14 games.
“Our tremendous fan support is well-known across the country,” UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said in a statement. “But by no means is it taken for granted by our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff. On behalf of everyone involved with University of Dayton Athletics, we say ‘Thank You’ to the Flyer Faithful.”
Syracuse led the nation in average attendance (21,704). Ohio State ranked 18th (14,531). The 350 Division I teams averaged 4,601 fans per game.
The Atlantic 10 Conference ranked ninth in average attendance, while the Horizon League ranked 18th. Wright State averaged 4,154 fans.
Dayton ranked 23rd in attendance in the 2017-18 season with an average of 12,996 fans.