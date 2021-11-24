dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Flyers: Ranking quality of annual exempt tournaments

Sports
By David Jablonski
13 minutes ago
ESPN Events Invitational field includes four top-100 teams

The debate continues every year. When the Dayton Flyers learn their possible opponents in the annual exempt tournament — be it the Maui Invitational, Charleston Classic, Battle 4 Atlantis, etc. — fans start comparing the quality of the field to past tournaments.

Dayton starts play in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday. It faces the Miami Hurricanes at noon at the HP Fieldhouse in Kissimmee, Fla.

At the moment, the eight teams in the field have an average Ken Pomeroy ranking of 77.6. That would make this the fifth strongest tournament field Dayton has played in over the years. No. 2 Kansas is followed by No. 16 Alabama, No. 53 Drake, No. 75 Belmont, No. 83 Miami, No. 115 North Texas, No. 133 Dayton and No. 144 Iona.

Here’s how those tournaments rank. This list includes all the events Dayton has played in since 2002 — when the Pomeroy rankings began — that feature three games at one site in an eight-team tournament. All rankings listed are from KenPom.com.

1. 2013 Maui Invitational

Average Pomeroy ranking: 38.

Highest-ranked team: No. 18 Syracuse.

Champion: Syracuse.

Dayton’s results: The No. 42 Flyers finished third. They beat No. 24 Gonzaga 84-79, lost 67-66 to No. 29 Baylor and beat No. 60 California 82-64.

2. 2019 Maui Invitational

Average Pomeroy ranking: 40.9

Highest-ranked team: No. 1 Kansas.

Champion: Kansas.

Dayton’s results: The No. 4 Flyers finished second. They beat No. 94 Georgia 80-61 and No. 104 Virginia Tech 89-62 and lost 90-84 to Kansas in overtime.

Dayton’s Scoochie Smith, left, Charles Cooke, center, and Bobby Wehrli leave the court after a victory against Iowa in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, at the HP Field House in Orlando, Fla. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Dayton’s Scoochie Smith, left, Charles Cooke, center, and Bobby Wehrli leave the court after a victory against Iowa in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, at the HP Field House in Orlando, Fla. David Jablonski/Staff

3. 2015 Advocare Invitational

Average Pomeroy ranking: 48.

Highest-ranked team: No. 13 Wichita State.

Champion: No. 14 Xavier.

Dayton's results: The No. 59 Flyers finished second in Orlando, Fla. It beat No. 23 Iowa 82-77 and No. 95 Monmouth 73-70 and lost 90-61 to Xavier.

4. 2018 Battle 4 Atlantis

Average Pomeroy ranking: 71.

Highest-ranked team: No. 1 Virginia.

Champion: Virginia.

Dayton's results: The No. 62 Flyers finished fourth in the Bahamas. They beat No. 72 Butler 69-64, lost 66-59 to Virginia and lost 65-54 to No. 32 Oklahoma.

5. 2009 Puerto Rico Tip-Off

Average Pomeroy ranking: 77.

Highest-ranked team: No. 6 Kansas State.

Champion: No. 17 Villanova.

Dayton's results: The No. 26 Flyers finished fourth in San Juan. They beat No. 31 Georgia Tech 63-59 and lost 71-65 to Villanova and 83-75 to Kansas State.

6. 2003 Maui Invitational

Average Pomeroy ranking: 103.

Highest-ranked team: No. 53 Villanova.

Champion: No. 74 Dayton.

Dayton's results: The Flyers won the championship, beating No. 273 Central Michigan 82-63, No. 111 San Diego State 76-71 and No. 78 Hawaii 82-72.

7. 2012 Charleston Classic

Average Pomeroy ranking: 104.

Highest-ranked team: No. 28 Baylor.

Champion: No. 45 Colorado.

Dayton's results: The No. 67 Flyers finished fifth in South Carolina. They lost 67-57 to Colorado and then beat No. 107 Boston College 87-71 and No. 197 Auburn 73-63.

8. 2017 Charleston Classic

Average Pomeroy ranking: 106.

Highest-ranked team: No. 14 Clemson.

Champion: No. 86 Temple.

Dayton's results: The No. 172 Flyers finished sixth. They lost 72-69 to No. 157 Hofstra, beat No. 193 Ohio 79-65 and lost 75-67 to No. 64 Old Dominion.

Dayton fans cheer during a game against Texas A&M in the first round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014, at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, P.R. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Dayton fans cheer during a game against Texas A&M in the first round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014, at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, P.R. David Jablonski/Staff

9. 2014 Puerto Rico Tip-Off

Average Pomeroy ranking: 116.

Highest-ranked team: No. 25 West Virginia.

Champion: West Virginia.

Dayton's results: The No. 42 Flyers finished third. They beat No. 54 Texas A&M 55-53, lost 75-64 to No. 73 Connecticut and beat No. 110 Boston College 65-53.

Dayton’s Kyle Davis races ahead for a layup in the final minute after a turnover by New Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Dayton’s Kyle Davis races ahead for a layup in the final minute after a turnover by New Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. David Jablonski/Staff

10. 2016 Wooden Legacy

Average Pomeroy ranking: 120.

Highest-ranked team: No. 16 UCLA.

Champion: UCLA.

Dayton's results: The No. 39 Flyers finished fifth in Anaheim, Calif. They lost 80-78 to No. 107 Nebraska, beat No. 280 Portland 84-74 and beat No. 119 New Mexico 64-57.

11. 2011 Old Spice Classic

Average Pomeroy ranking: 131.

Highest-ranked team: No. 52 Minnesota.

Champion: No. 69 Dayton.

Dayton’s results: The Flyers beat No. 211 Wake Forest 80-76, No. 113 Fairfield 56-59 and Minnesota 86-70 to win the championship in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

About the Author

ajc.com

David Jablonski
Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

