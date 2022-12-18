Dayton Flyers: The complete all-time rebounding list

• In the case of rebounds, prior to the 1972-73 season, there were more chances for rebounds because foul shots were attempted before every foul. Since then, unless it’s a shooting foul, a team has to have been fouled seven times in a half to get to the line. That’s why the NCAA record books designates two players as having the record for most rebounds in game, one before the rule change and one after: William & Mary’s Bill Chambers (51 in 1953); and Fresno State’s Larry Abney (35 in 2000).

Dayton’s record book has a similar notation about the rule change, though the career numbers somewhat even out because many of the players high on the list only played three seasons.

I pulled out some fun facts from this list to highlight:

• All-time leader: John Horan, a 6-foot-8 forward nicknamed the “Vertical Hyphen,” played for Dayton from 1951-55 and grabbed 1,341 rebounds. He averaged 11.2 rebounds in 120 games. He averaged 7.1 rebounds as a freshman. That’s the third-best total by a freshman in school history.

Horan came to Dayton from Minneapolis and the St. Thomas Military Academy. He was able to play four seasons because the NCAA made freshmen eligible in the 1951-52 season during the Korean War. He was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

When Horan died in 1980 after heart surgery, his teammate Monk Meineke talked to Journal Herald columnist Ritter Collett about him.

“He was the skinniest guy I ever saw in a uniform,” Meineke said. “He had the craziest physique I’ve still ever seen. It didn’t look like there was a muscle in either leg going down to those huge feet, but he could do it all on a basketball floor.”

• Highest single-game total (before 1972): Garry Roggenburk, a 6-6 forward from Cleveland, grabbed 32 rebounds in a 61-45 victory against Miami on Dec. 9, 1959. This was the third game of his career. He broke the school record of 30 set by Al Sicking three years earlier.

Roggenburk ranks seventh in school history in career rebounds. He made his mark after college as a pitcher with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Pilots in a nine-year Major League Baseball career.

• Highest single-game total (since 1972): Ryan Perryman, a 6-7 forward from Oak Park, Mich., grabbed 23 rebounds against Long Island in the NIT on March 11, 1998. He had 17 rebounds in the first half.

“I just hope next time I can put two halves together,” Perryman said then. “In the second half, I didn’t get a lot of the rebounds I should have had.”

Perryman ranks fourth in school history with 1,156 rebounds. That’s the highest total of any Flyer since 1972.

• Most rebounds in a season (before 1972): Don May, a 6-4 forward from Belmont High School in Dayton, grabbed 519 rebounds, averaging 16.7 rebounds in 31 games as a junior in the 1966-67 season. Of players who played only three seasons in the era when freshmen weren’t eligible, May is UD’s all-time leader with 1,301 rebounds.

Dayton reached the national championship game in May’s junior season and beat North Carolina 76-62 in the Final Four before losing 79-64 to UCLA. May had 32 rebounds in the two games.

North Carolina coach Dean Smith was asked about May before the national semifinals, and he said, “I hear this Dayton forward is either the best 6-4 rebounder in the country or the best 6-4 player in the country.”

• Most rebounds in a season (after 1972): Perryman led by the nation by averaging 12.5 rebounds as a senior in 1997-98. He’s also the last player to average in double figures. His total of 412 rebounds that season is tied for the 44th-highest total since the 1985-86 season, according to CollegeBasketballReference.com.

• Best freshman rebounder: Mike Kanieski, a 6-10 center from Cleveland, averaged 8.7 rebounds in the 1978-79 season. He ranks 13th in school history with 833 career rebounds. I ranked him the fourth-best freshman in school history earlier this year.

• Recent history: The highest-ranked player on the list who played his entire career this century is Alter graduate Keith Waleskowski, who ranks sixth with 1,092 rebounds. He averaged 8.5 rebounds in four seasons and a career-best 9.9 as a senior in the 2003-04 season.

• Friends and rebounders: Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher, two of the best Flyers in this century and two of the best friends to come out of the program, sit right next to each on this list at No. 60 and No. 61, though Toppin tallied 420 rebounds in two seasons and Crutcher grabbed 410 in four seasons.

• Family tradition: Dayton walk-on Brady Uhl has yet to grab a rebound in 20 minutes of action over the last two seasons, but when he does, he’ll join his grandpa, Bill Uhl Sr., who ranks third on this list with 1,289 rebounds, and his dad Bill Uhl Jr. who ranks 92nd with 309.

Uhl Sr., who played from 1953-56, owns Dayton’s highest rebounding average for a career (14.6 in 88 games).

• Under 6-foot category: David Morris, a 5-10 guard from Hyattsville, Md., ranks 91st with 310 rebounds. He’s the only player under 6-0 in the top 100.

• Size doesn’t matter: The shortest player in school history, 5-0 walk-on guard Keith Braswell, is tied for 283rd place with four rebounds. He played in nine games in the 1994-95 season and scored two points. Braswell is now the co-head coach for the girls basketball team at Loveland High School. He and Brad Early have shared that title since the summer when coach Darnell Parker died at 44 after a long battle with cancer.

DAYTON’S ALL-TIME REBOUNDING LIST

(Through Nov. 25, 2022)

Name, Final year, Total rebounds

1. John Horan, 1955, 1,341.

2. Don May, 1968, 1,301.

3. Bill Uhl Sr., 1956, 1,289.

4. Ryan Perryman, 1998, 1,156.

5. Henry Finkel, 1966, 1,106.

6. Keith Waleskowski, 2004, 1,092.

7. Garry Roggenburk, 1962, 1,027.

8. Roosevelt Chapman, 1984, 956.

9. Erv Giddings, 1978, 935.

10. Chris Wright, 2011, 887.

11. Chris Johnson, 2012, 846.

12. Dyshawn Pierre, 2016, 838.

13. Mike Kanieski, 1982, 833.

14. George Jackson, 1971, 782.

15. Devin Oliver, 2014, 756.

16. Allen Elijah, 1975, 722.

17. Jack Sallee, 1955, 698.

18. Anthony Corbitt, 1990, 697.

19. Richard Montague, 1981, 696.

20. Brooks Hall, 2003, 686.

21. George Janky, 1970, 684.

21. Mark Ashman, 2000, 684.

23. Jim Paxson Sr., 1956, 671.

24. Jim Palmer, 1957, 630.

25. Sean Finn, 2004, 624.

26. Chip Hare, 1995, 616.

27. Tony Stanley, 2001, 612.

28. Trey Landers, 2020, 602.

29. Ken May, 1971, 570.

29. Yuanta Holland, 2002, 570.

31. Bill Westerkamp, 1963, 569.

32. Ed Young, 1987, 568.

33. Tom Hatton, 1962, 552.

34. Kurt Huelsman, 2010, 551.

35. Dan Sadlier, 1969, 538.

36. Bob Sullivan, 1965, 535.

37. Dan Obrovac, 1969, 532.

38. Charles Little, 2009, 523.

39. Al Sicking, 1957, 517.

40. Marcus Johnson, 2010, 513.

41. Kendall Pollard, 2017, 495.

42. Josh Cunningham, 2019, 485.

43. Gordy Hatton, 1964, 484.

43. Jim Paxson Jr., 1979, 484.

45. Coby Turner, 1999, 480.

46. John Von Lehman, 1974, 478.

46. Ryan Mikesell, 2020, 478.

48. Tom Crosswhite, 1971, 475.

49. Andy Meyer, 1996, 470.

49. Dave Colbert, 1986, 470.

51. Monty Scott, 2007, 467.

52. Norman Plummer, 2007, 463.

53. Nate Green, 2003, 458.

54. Damon Goodwin, 1986, 457.

55. Pat Allen, 1961, 450.

56. Alex Robertson, 1994, 443.

57. Mike Sylvester, 1974, 442.

58. Joe Fisher, 1975, 440.

59. Wes Coffee, 1992, 429.

60. Obi Toppin, 2020, 420.

61. Jalen Crutcher, 2021, 410.

62. Terry Ross, 1978, 398.

63. Matt Kavanaugh, 2014, 397.

64. Glinder Torain, 1968, 396.

65. Josh Benson, 2013, 393.

66. Anthony Grant, 1987, 391.

67. Negele Knight, 1990, 380.

68. London Warren, 2010, 376.

69. Derrick Dukes, 1994, 375.

70. Jimmy Binnie, 2008, 374.

71. Chris Harris, 1955, 373.

72. Brian Roberts, 2008, 370.

72. Scoochie Smith, 2017, 370.

74. Larry Schellenberg, 1985, 366.

75. Mark Jones, 2005, 365.

75. Mike Reichert, 1983, 365.

77. Bob Hooper, 1968, 361.

78. Makor Shayok, 1992, 358.

79. Kyle Davis, 2017, 357.

80. Devin Searcy, 2011, 353.

81. Hal Schoen, 1963, 352.

81. John Bitter, 1973, 352.

83. Steve Pittman, 1989, 344.

84. Bill Chmielewski, 1962, 341.

85. Chris Daniels, 1996, 340.

86. Noland Robinson, 1990, 339.

87. Charles Cooke, 2017, 336.

88. Ramod Marshall, 2004, 325.

89. Darrell Davis, 2018, 321.

90. Paul Williams, 2012, 317.

91. David Morris, 2002, 310.

92. Bill Uhl Jr., 1990, 309.

93. George Morrison, 1982, 303.

93. Toumani Camara, 2023, 303.

95. J.D. Grigsby, 1973, 293.

96. Troy McCracken, 1990, 291.

97. Johnny Davis, 1976, 284.

98. Tony Wells, 1977, 283.

99. Jalen Robinson, 2015, 282.

100. Gene Klaus, 1967, 281.

101. Mustapha Amzil, 2021, 280.

102. Donald Smith, 1974, 268.

103. Edwin Young, 2000, 265.

104. Bob Fiely, 1956, 261.

105. Jeffrey Brookins, 1996, 259.

105. Jim Rhoden, 1980, 259.

107. DaRon Holmes II, 2023, 255.

108. Xeyrius Williams, 2018, 254.

109. Marques Bennett, 2006, 253.

110. Sam Howard, 1991, 246.

111. Chris Alvarez, 2006, 244.

112. Jordy Tshimanga, 2021, 241.

112. Vaughn Taylor, 1953, 241.

114. Bill Cassidy, 1966, 238.

115. Ron Anello, 1963, 230.

116. Bill Cramsey, 1961, 226.

117. Rodney Horton, 1997, 222.

118. Warren Williams, 2006, 219.

119. Devon Scott, 2015, 208.

119. Jim Testerman, 1975, 208.

121. Tim Pohlman, 1980, 208.

122. Kevin Conrad, 1983, 206.

123. Jordan Sibert, 2015, 202.

124. Phil Dubensky, 1961, 198.

125. Marco Pikaar, 1996, 195.

125. Pat Murnen, 1972, 195.

127. Bill Almashy, 1957, 194.

127. D.J. Stelly, 2003, 194.

127. John Richter, 1994, 194.

130. Rudy Waterman, 1968, 193.

131. Stan Greenberg, 1962, 190.

132. Jim Gottschall, 1970, 188.

133. Bob Jones, 1959, 184.

133. Chuck Izor, 1964, 184.

135. Chip Jones, 1992, 183.

135. Leighton Moulton, 1976, 183.

137. Vee Sanford, 2014, 182.

138. Maurice Beyina, 1997, 180.

138. R.J. Blakney, 2021, 180.

140. Steve McElvene, 2016, 179.

141. Luke Fabrizius, 2012, 177.

142. Al Sicard, 1992, 176.

142. Carmen Riazzi, 1957, 176.

144. Sean McNally, 1982, 175.

145. Ibi Watson, 2021, 172.

146. Andres Sandoval, 2008, 171.

147. Darnell Hahn, 1996, 167.

148. Ray Springer, 1990, 164.

149. Sedric Toney, 1985, 157.

150. Andy Metzler, 1999, 154.

151. Malachi Smith, 2023, 153.

152. Dan Christie, 1987, 151.

153. Jordan Davis, 2019, 149.

153. Kevin Dillard, 2013, 149.

155. Norm Grevey, 1991, 147.

155. Steve Lawrence, 1973, 147.

157. Shawn Haughn, 1997, 146.

158. John Crosby, 2018, 143.

159. Al Bertke, 1972, 141.

159. Jeff Zern, 1986, 141.

161. Josh Parker, 2012, 139.

162. Andrew Gaydosh, 1994, 136.

163. Koby Brea, 2021, 135.

163. Rob Lowery, 2010, 135.

165. Paul Hawkins, 1983, 134.

166. Ray Dieringer, 1956, 133.

167. Alex Gavrilovic, 2014, 128.

167. Cain Doliboa, 2000, 128.

169. Jim Wannemacher, 1968, 125.

170. Mickey Perry, 2010, 124.

171. Jeff Elder, 1995, 122.

172. James Cripe, 2006, 120.

172. Matt Cooper, 2000, 120.

172. Stephen Bamigbola, 2000, 120.

175. Ted Fitz, 2000, 118.

176. Josh Postorino, 1998, 117.

177. Dennis Papp, 1967, 116.

177. Ken Branch, 1991, 116.

177. Rex Gardecki, 1972, 116.

180. Joe Currin, 1994, 114.

181. Larry Hisle, 1993, 109.

181. Larry Pedicord, 1954, 109.

183. Sean Scrutchins, 1992, 108.

184. Rodney Chatman, 2021, 107.

185. Jerry Gottschall, 1970, 106.

186. Frank Iguodala, 2004, 105.

187. Jim Powers, 1964, 103.

188. Dan Mueller, 1963, 100.

188. Ned Sharpenter, 1969, 100.

190. Moulaye Sissoko, 2021, 99.

191. Sam Miller, 2017, 96.

191. Steve Turnwald, 1970, 96.

193. Fred Eckert, 1976, 95.

194. Gordy Gahm, 1973, 92.

194. Kobe Elvis, 2023, 92.

196. Khari david , 2014, 89.

196. Rick Thalls, 1974, 89.

198. Kostas Antetokounmpo, 2018, 83.

199. Don Miller, 1954, 81.

200. Bobby Wehrli, 2016, 79.

201. Doug Harris, 1979, 77.

201. George Schloemer, 1971, 77.

201. Mike Lee, 1979, 77.

201. Zimi Nwokeji, 2021, 77.

205. Dwayne Cohill, 2020, 76.

206. Juwan Staten, 2011, 74.

207. Jim Partin, 1955, 73.

208. Desmond Adedeji, 2007, 72.

208. Nick Stafford, 2007, 72.

210. Logan White, 2006, 70.

211. Darnell Hoskins, 1997, 69.

212. Bob Jacoby, 1956, 65.

212. Willie Johnson, 1979, 65.

214. Gene Hickey, 1951, 63.

215. Elijah Weaver, 2021, 62.

216. George Woywod, 1954, 59.

217. Don Smith, 1964, 58.

217. Paul Winterhalter, 1963, 58.

219. Bill Crotty, 1989, 56.

220. Ralph Hill, 2012, 55.

221. David Bradds, 1991, 54.

221. Jhery Matos, 2020, 54.

223. Michael Mccray, 1996, 53.

224. Chase Johnson, 2021, 52.

224. Jack Keehan, 1971, 52.

224. Jack Kill, 1972, 52.

227. Mike Wilson, 1976, 51.

228. Stephen Thomas, 2009, 50.

228. Steve Smith, 1988, 50.

230. Trent Meacham, 2005, 49.

231. Don Heller, 1961, 47.

232. Jack Warrell, 1965, 46.

233. Thiago Cordeiro, 2008, 45.

234. Dave Otto, 1953, 44.

235. Brandon Spearman, 2011, 43.

236. Antoine Smith, 1992, 42.

236. Sam Smith, 2002, 42.

238. Joe Siggins, 1978, 41.

239. Paul Shafer, 1957, 38.

240. Steve Hess, 1973, 37.

241. Jerome Holland, 1974, 33.

241. Matej Svoboda, 2018, 33.

241. Tom Boykin, 1959, 33.

241. Tom Frericks, 1953, 33.

245. Matt Derenbecker, 2013, 32.

245. Ted Harris, 1985, 32.

247. Rocky Coleman, 1975, 30.

248. Darrell Jackson, 1981, 28.

248. Ray Zawadzki, 1961, 28.

248. Rory Dahlinghaus, 1986, 28.

251. Cordon Dodane, 1954, 26.

251. Dave Inderrieden, 1967, 26.

253. Tom Heckman, 1969, 25.

254. Sam Anderson, 1964, 22.

255. Norm Schmotzer, 1960, 21.

256. Bill Frericks, 1977, 19.

257. Greg Holloway, 1975, 18.

258. Fred Johnston, 1965, 17.

259. Mike Leffel, 1970, 16.

260. Mike Brannen, 1978, 15.

261. Lynn Greer III, 2023, 14.

262. Mike Sharavjamts, 2023, 13.

263. Rich Fox, 1967, 12.

264. Peter Zestermann, 2011, 11.

265. Frankie Policelli, 2019, 10.

265. Michael Harmon, 1998, 10.

267. Dan Herling, 1975, 9.

267. Ralph Steffano, 1965, 9.

267. Ryan Bass, 2015, 9.

270. Christian Wilson, 2021, 8.

270. Jim Arnzen, 1977, 8.

270. Kaleb Washington, 2023, 8.

273. Dan Klawonn, 1976, 7.

273. Don Donovan, 1952, 7.

273. Kyle Wagner, 1994, 7.

273. Luke Hendrick, 2010, 7.

277. Arnie Stein, 1951, 6.

277. Bill Mihm, 1954, 6.

277. Eric Mathews, 1988, 6.

277. Jon Kingston, 2005, 6.

277. Nick Ferri, 1970, 6.

282. Dan Fox, 2010, 5.

283. Drew Swerlein, 2020, 4.

283. Greg Kohls, 2004, 4.

283. Jack Westerfield, 2019, 4.

283. Jeff Penno, 2006, 4.

283. Keith Braswell, 1995, 4.

283. Mitch Asmus, 2013, 4.

283. Tim Robbe, 1982, 4.

290. Brian Donoher, 1989, 3.

290. Brian Vonderhaar, 2014, 3.

290. Camron Greer, 2021, 3.

290. Dick Walsh, 1955, 3.

290. Joe Ashburn, 2000, 3.

290. Logan Nourse, 2011, 3.

290. Mark Sizemore, 1971, 3.

290. Scott Gray, 1981, 3.

298. Don Fritz, 1972, 2.

298. Gamal Gilchrist, 2001, 2.

298. Joey Gruden, 2018, 2.

298. LaShawn Pettus-Brown, 1995, 2.

298. Mike Blevins, 1968, 2.

298. Russ Willis, 1973, 2.

298. Stan King, 2001, 2.

298. Ted Sizemore, 1971, 2.

298. Zack Thomas, 1997, 2.

307. Bob Glaser, 1981, 1.

307. Cole Hatkevich, 2023, 1.

307. Dalton Stewart, 2018, 1.

307. Don Bernard, 1969, 1.

307. Don Poynter, 1955, 1.

307. Joe Coladarci, 1972, 1.

307. Jordan Pierce, 2018, 1.

307. Matt Hogan, 2007, 1.

307. Nic Cordero, 1998, 1.

307. William Brady, 2006, 1.