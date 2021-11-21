Dayton Flyers: The complete all-time scoring list

It’s titled: “Using K-Means Clustering to Guess How A10 Transfers will Play.” Rhein wrote, “Using a clustering algorithm, we try to categorize both A-10 players from last season and incoming transfers to try to learn how these newcomers might play.”

Rhein has also written on his blog about the importance of clutch play in the A-10, analyzing the data to determine just where Jalen Crutcher, who was known for his big baskets in crunch time, ranked. He was 14th in clutch scoring.

For my purposes, Rhein completed a job that would have taken me hours in minutes. Below is the full list, which goes back into the 1940s and includes points scored through the 2020-21 season. The oldest players on the list had a disadvantage in that freshmen didn’t gain varsity eligibility until the 1972-73 season. With four seasons instead of three, Don May likely would be Dayton’s all-time leading scorer instead of Chapman.

I pulled out some fun facts I found to highlight.

• Topping the list: Chapman has more points than the last 126 players on the list combined.

• Hitting the century mark: No one scored exactly 1,000 points or 900, 800, etc., but Bob Jacoby scored exactly 100 points. A 6-foot-1 guard from Blanchester, a small town about 40 miles south of Dayton, Jacoby played for Dayton from 1953-56.

In Jacoby’s senior season, Dayton beat Cincinnati 71-56 in the final home game. There were five seniors on that team. All were from Ohio. Four of them — Jacoby, Jim Paxson (Springfield), Ray Dieringer (Wapakoneta) and Bill Uhl (Greenfield) — were pulled from the game in the final minutes to give the fans an opportunity to applaud them. Coach Tom Blackburn wasn’t able to pull Bob Fiely (Fort Recovery) from the game in time.

• Hitting a free throw: Two players scored exactly one point in their careers: Bob Tobin, a 6-2 guard from Marion who played in 1947-48; and Logan Nourse, a 6-1 walk-on guard from Spencerville who appeared in 14 games between 2007-11.

• Scoring one basket: The most recent player on the list to score two points in his career was Jared Becker, a walk-on guard from Cincinnati Moeller High School who dunked in the final seconds instead of running out the clock in a 99-68 victory against Houston Baptist on Dec. 3, 2019.

• Ranking in top 100: Thirty of the 100 scorers played their entire careers in this century with Brian Roberts (1,962 points) leading that group. In general, scoring has declined in recent decades. Only two of the 22 Dayton teams to average more than 75 points per game have played in this century: the 2019-20 team (80.0 points per game); and the 2016-17 team (75.9).

• Reaching the top 100: The late Chris Daniels played in exactly 100 games for Dayton and ranks 100th in scoring with 610 points.

• Making school history: Dayton’s great 29-2 team of 2019-20 includes five players in the 100: No. 16 Jalen Crutcher (1,593); No. 40 Obi Toppin (1,096); No. 57 Trey Landers (946); No. 70 Ryan Mikesell (847); and No. 91 Ibi Watson (689).

• Missing a point: Of the 33 players on the list who saw game action but never scored, no one appeared in more games than Jon Kingston, a 6-8 walk-on center from Grandview Heights who played 25 minutes from 2003-05 and missed his three field-goal attempts. Kingston did make 1 of 4 free throws in an exhibition game against Capital as a freshman.

DAYTON’S ALL-TIME SCORING LIST

Name, Final year, Games played, Career points, Scoring average

1. Roosevelt Chapman, 1984, 118, 2,233, 18.92

2. Don May, 1968, 90, 1,980, 22.00

3. Henry Finkel, 1966, 83, 1,968, 23.71

4. Brian Roberts, 2008, 125, 1,962, 15.70

5. Jim Paxson Jr., 1979, 108, 1,945, 18.01

6. Don Meineke, 1952, 88, 1,866, 21.20

7. Tony Stanley, 2001, 125, 1,835, 14.68

8. Negele Knight, 1990, 122, 1,806, 14.80

9. Anthony Corbitt, 1990, 120, 1,760, 14.67

10. John Horan, 1955, 120, 1,757, 14.64

11. Donald Smith, 1974, 81, 1,655, 20.43

12. Mike Kanieski, 1982, 115, 1,642, 14.28

13. Bill Uhl Sr., 1956, 88, 1,627, 18.49

14. Jack Sallee, 1955, 122, 1,610, 13.20

15. Chris Wright, 2011, 123, 1,601, 13.02

16. Jalen Crutcher, 2021, 118, 1,593, 13.50

17. Johnny Davis, 1976, 81, 1,562, 19.28

18. Jack Zimmerman, 1980, 154, 1,561, 10.14

19. Ramod Marshall, 2004, 127, 1,538, 12.11

20. Ryan Perryman, 1998, 115, 1,524, 13.25

21. Keith Waleskowski, 2004, 129, 1,515, 11.74

22. Chris Johnson, 2012, 138, 1,467, 10.63

23. Mark Ashman, 2000, 119, 1,449, 12.18

24. Dyshawn Pierre, 2016, 126, 1,423, 11.29

25. Brooks Hall, 2003, 123, 1,404, 11.41

26. Garry Roggenburk, 1962, 87, 1,398, 16.07

27. Chip Hare, 1995, 112, 1,323, 11.81

28. Scoochie Smith, 2017, 138, 1,289, 9.34

29. Marcus Johnson, 2010, 135, 1,286, 9.53

30. Ed Young, 1987, 107, 1,253, 11.71

31. Mike Sylvester, 1974, 81, 1,248, 15.41

32. Erv Giddings, 1978, 102, 1,227, 12.03

33. Alex Robertson, 1994, 117, 1,212, 10.36

34. Ken May, 1971, 80, 1,207, 15.09

35. Damon Goodwin, 1986, 119, 1,191, 10.01

36. Frank Case, 1960, 83, 1,175, 14.16

37. Kendall Pollard, 2017, 125, 1,171, 9.37

38. Chuck Grigsby, 1952, 96, 1,105, 11.51

39. Gordon Hatton, 1964, 80, 1,097, 13.71

40. Obi Toppin, 2020, 64, 1,096, 17.13

41. Richard Montague, 1981, 112, 1,093, 9.76

42. Derrick Dukes, 1994, 116, 1,061, 9.15

43. Bob Hooper, 1968, 87, 1,059, 12.17

44. Monty Scott, 2007, 111, 1,054, 9.50

45. Dave Colbert, 1986, 59, 1,049, 17.78

46. Jordan Sibert, 2015, 73, 1,030, 14.11

47. Coby Turner, 1999, 114, 1,025, 8.99

48. Leland Norris, 1952, 96, 1,009, 10.51

49. Darrell Davis, 2018, 130, 1,008, 7.75

50. Sean Finn, 2004, 123, 1,003, 8.15

51. Charles Little, 2009, 127, 996, 7.84

52. Andy Meyer, 1996, 111, 988, 8.90

53. Kevin Conrad, 1983, 106, 983, 9.27

54. Josh Cunningham, 2019, 73, 964, 13.21

55. Charles Cooke, 2017, 61, 957, 15.69

56. Jim Paxson Sr., 1956, 88, 956, 10.86

57. Trey Landers, 2020, 101, 946, 9.37

58. Noland Robinson, 1990, 118, 942, 7.98

59. Arlen Bockhorn, 1958, 85, 941, 11.07

60. Yuanta Holland, 2002, 125, 926, 7.41

61. Tom Hatton, 1962, 85, 925, 10.88

62. Devin Oliver, 2014, 133, 923, 6.94

63. Dan Sadlier, 1969, 86, 915, 10.64

64. Kevin Dillard, 2013, 64, 913, 14.27

65. George Janky, 1970, 82, 910, 11.10

66. Anthony Grant, 1987, 105, 902, 8.59

67. Mark Jones, 2005, 124, 892, 7.19

68. Paul Williams, 2012, 137, 876, 6.39

69. Norm Grevey, 1991, 113, 875, 7.74

70. Ryan Mikesell, 2020, 118, 847, 7.18

71. Bob Sullivan, 1965, 73, 833, 11.41

72. Kyle Davis, 2017, 134, 830, 6.19

73. Nate Green, 2003, 133, 818, 6.15

74. David Morris, 2002, 125, 812, 6.50

75. Allen Elijah, 1975, 80, 806, 10.08

76. Norman Plummer, 2007, 88, 804, 9.14

77. Tom Crosswhite, 1971, 77, 798, 10.36

78. Ray Springer, 1990, 91, 788, 8.66

79. Edwin Young, 2000, 118, 782, 6.63

80. Dick Campbell, 1951, 93, 779, 8.38

81. Josh Benson, 2013, 116, 765, 6.59

82. Don Lane, 1958, 77, 754, 9.79

83. Vee Sanford, 2014, 68, 735, 10.81

84. Steve Pittman, 1989, 92, 732, 7.96

85. Bill Westerkamp, 1963, 78, 730, 9.36

86. Jim Gottschall, 1970, 84, 725, 8.63

87. Sedric Toney, 1985, 59, 722, 12.24

88. George Jackson, 1971, 54, 714, 13.22

89. Shawn Haughn, 1997, 105, 709, 6.75

90. Dan Christie, 1987, 116, 690, 5.95

91. Ibi Watson, 2021, 55, 689, 12.53

92. Gene Klaus, 1967, 82, 671, 8.18

93. Darnell Hahn, 1996, 82, 663, 8.09

94. Chip Jones, 1992, 32, 663, 20.72

95. Dan Obrovac, 1969, 81, 647, 7.99

96. Glinder Torain, 1968, 80, 644, 8.05

97. Jack McCarthy, 1958, 83, 643, 7.75

98. Larry Schellenberg, 1985, 112, 617, 5.51

99. Kurt Huelsman, 2010, 137, 611, 4.46

100. Chris Daniels, 1996, 100, 610, 6.10

101. Chris Harris, 1955, 112, 605, 5.40

102. Al Sicking, 1957, 71, 601, 8.46

103. Warren Williams, 2006, 122, 584, 4.79

104. Jim Palmer, 1957, 55, 582, 10.58

105. Leighton Moulton, 1976, 79, 580, 7.34

106. Bill Cramsey, 1961, 66, 574, 8.70

107. Jordan Davis, 2019, 64, 572, 8.94

108. Jimmy Binnie, 2008, 121, 567, 4.69

109. Don Donoher, 1954, 60, 564, 9.40

110. Matt Kavanaugh, 2014, 112, 558, 4.98

111. Bob Flynn, 1951, 83, 556, 6.70

112. Wes Coffee, 1992, 108, 555, 5.14

113. Rudy Waterman, 1968, 67, 543, 8.10

114. Luke Fabrizius, 2012, 116, 541, 4.66

115. Makor Shayok, 1992, 59, 541, 9.17

116. Rodney Horton, 1997, 75, 539, 7.19

117. Josh Parker, 2012, 69, 538, 7.80

118. London Warren, 2010, 137, 532, 3.88

119. Bill Uhl Jr., 1990, 106, 531, 5.01

120. Terry Bockhorn, 1960, 71, 530, 7.46

121. Terry Ross, 1978, 99, 527, 5.32

122. Troy McCracken, 1990, 110, 516, 4.69

123. Paul Hawkins, 1983, 77, 499, 6.48

124. Pat Allen, 1961, 79, 492, 6.23

125. Doug Harris, 1979, 104, 479, 4.61

126. John Von Lehman, 1974, 74, 476, 6.43

127. Mike Reichert, 1983, 98, 466, 4.76

128. Bill Chmielewski, 1962, 30, 462, 15.40

129. Richley West, 1949, 26, 459, 17.65

130. Pete Boyle, 1952, 93, 456, 4.90

131. Bill Ginn, 1949, 30, 456, 15.20

132. Carmen Riazzi, 1957, 78, 451, 5.78

133. Andy Metzler, 1999, 68, 450, 6.62

134. Hal Schoen, 1963, 70, 448, 6.40

135. Jim Rhoden, 1980, 42, 443, 10.55

136. Joe Kennelly, 1960, 75, 442, 5.89

137. Joe Fisher, 1975, 75, 439, 5.85

138. Mickey Perry, 2010, 95, 426, 4.48

139. Pat Murnen, 1972, 69, 420, 6.09

140. Rob Lowery, 2010, 56, 413, 7.38

141. Bill Cassidy, 1966, 70, 408, 5.83

142. Xeyrius Williams, 2018, 77, 407, 5.29

143. D.J. Stelly, 2003, 62, 402, 6.48

144. J.D. Grigsby, 1973, 47, 401, 8.53

145. Sean Scrutchins, 1992, 58, 397, 6.84

146. Sean McNally, 1982, 100, 392, 3.92

147. Devin Searcy, 2011, 130, 389, 2.99

148. Mike Byrd, 1983, 98, 383, 3.91

149. Gene Joseph, 1952, 115, 380, 3.30

150. Tony Wells, 1977, 54, 378, 7.00

151. Chuck Izor, 1964, 63, 376, 5.97

152. Jalen Robinson, 2015, 76, 373, 4.91

153. Andres Sandoval, 2008, 60, 372, 6.20

154. Josh Postorino, 1998, 74, 369, 4.99

155. John Richter, 1994, 106, 366, 3.45

156. Jeffrey Brookins, 1996, 56, 365, 6.52

157. Phil Dubensky, 1961, 66, 362, 5.48

158. Dennis Papp, 1967, 56, 360, 6.43

159. Henry Burlong, 1965, 24, 355, 14.79

160. Stan Greenberg, 1962, 63, 349, 5.54

161. Cain Doliboa, 2000, 60, 346, 5.77

162. John Bitter, 1973, 68, 345, 5.07

163. Al Bertke, 1972, 68, 338, 4.97

164. Rodney Chatman, 2021, 43, 334, 7.77

165. Brian McCall, 1949, 30, 327, 10.90

166. Darnell Hoskins, 1997, 23, 324, 14.09

167. Jim Testerman, 1975, 54, 322, 5.96

168. Jim Arndts, 1949, 23, 307, 13.35

169. Vaughn Taylor, 1953, 74, 304, 4.11

170. Gene Wolke, 1949, 25, 304, 12.16

171. Juwan Staten, 2011, 35, 298, 8.51

172. Khari Price, 2014, 61, 297, 4.87

173. Bob Fiely, 1956, 71, 283, 3.99

174. Sam Howard, 1991, 91, 276, 3.03

175. Dan Mueller, 1963, 57, 274, 4.81

176. Steve Smith, 1988, 78, 273, 3.50

177. John Crosby, 2018, 90, 271, 3.01

178. Ray Dieringer, 1956, 51, 271, 5.31

179. George Morrison, 1982, 103, 266, 2.58

180. Dave Abel, 1980, 59, 263, 4.46

181. Devon Scott, 2015, 71, 256, 3.61

182. Ron Anello, 1963, 60, 254, 4.23

183. Rex Gardecki, 1972, 43, 253, 5.88

184. Marques Bennett, 2006, 90, 244, 2.71

185. Bill Almashy, 1957, 63, 243, 3.86

186. Jordy Tshimanga, 2021, 50, 236, 4.72

187. Bob Jones, 1959, 23, 231, 10.04

188. Tim Pohlman, 1980, 102, 225, 2.21

189. Hank Josefczyk, 1960, 62, 225, 3.63

190. Larry Hisle, 1993, 30, 224, 7.47

191. Joe Currin, 1994, 55, 222, 4.04

192. Al Sicard, 1992, 69, 218, 3.16

193. Jeff Zern, 1986, 99, 218, 2.20

194. Mike Lee, 1979, 80, 217, 2.71

195. Gordy Gahm, 1973, 66, 215, 3.26

196. Chris Alvarez, 2006, 60, 206, 3.43

197. Sam Miller, 2017, 53, 205, 3.87

198. Jack Kill, 1972, 25, 199, 7.96

199. Alex Gavrilovic, 2014, 67, 198, 2.96

200. Ken Branch, 1991, 83, 197, 2.37

201. Steve McElvene, 2016, 32, 196, 6.13

202. Dwayne Cohill, 2020, 63, 191, 3.03

203. Mustapha Amzil, 2021, 19, 188, 9.89

204. Jerry Gottschall, 1970, 68, 187, 2.75

205. Trent Meacham, 2005, 29, 185, 6.38

206. Maurice Beyina, 1997, 95, 183, 1.93

207. Jim Wannemacher, 1968, 55, 183, 3.33

208. Dick Bogenrife, 1958, 56, 183, 3.27

209. Jeff Elder, 1995, 56, 181, 3.23

210. John Tomlinson, 1980, 19, 164, 8.63

211. Mike Gorney, 1982, 67, 163, 2.43

212. Logan White, 2006, 75, 162, 2.16

213. Steve Turnwald, 1970, 43, 162, 3.77

214. Bill Crotty, 1989, 71, 159, 2.24

215. Kostas Antetokounmpo, 2018, 29, 151, 5.21

216. James Cripe, 2006, 76, 151, 1.99

217. Larry Pedicord, 1954, 56, 146, 2.61

218. Don Miller, 1954, 41, 145, 3.54

219. Fred Eckert, 1976, 25, 143, 5.72

220. Gene Hickey, 1951, 32, 142, 4.44

221. Jim Powers, 1964, 59, 137, 2.32

222. Matt Derenbecker, 2013, 30, 136, 4.53

223. Zimi Nwokeji, 2021, 22, 130, 5.91

224. David Bradds, 1991, 47, 130, 2.77

225. Jack Warrell, 1965, 32, 130, 4.06

226. Ned Sharpenter, 1969, 48, 127, 2.65

227. Dave Otto, 1953, 21, 127, 6.05

228. Paul Winterhalter, 1963, 44, 122, 2.77

229. Michael Mccray, 1996, 28, 121, 4.32

230. Don Davis, 1949, 19, 120, 6.32

231. Mike Allen, 1959, 31, 119, 3.84

232. Ted Harris, 1985, 84, 118, 1.40

233. Ted Fitz, 2000, 96, 116, 1.21

234. Joe Siggins, 1978, 59, 112, 1.90

235. Steve Lawrence, 1973, 46, 110, 2.39

236. Matt Cooper, 2000, 104, 108, 1.04

237. Andrew Gaydosh, 1994, 72, 108, 1.50

239. Stephen Bamigbola, 2000, 53, 105, 1.98

240. Chase Johnson, 2021, 13, 102, 7.85

241. Bob Jacoby, 1956, 53, 100, 1.89

242. Desmond Adedeji, 2007, 31, 98, 3.16

243. Elijah Weaver, 2021, 18, 97, 5.39

244. George Schloemer, 1971, 53, 95, 1.79

245. Tom Heckman, 1969, 42, 92, 2.19

246. Brandon Spearman, 2011, 36, 91, 2.53

247. Willie Johnson, 1979, 25, 90, 3.60

248. Rick Thalls, 1974, 29, 89, 3.07

249. Gus Shroyer, 1948, 15, 88, 5.87

250. Bobby Wehrli, 2016, 54, 86, 1.59

251. Rocky Coleman, 1975, 35, 83, 2.37

252. Frank Iguodala, 2004, 55, 82, 1.49

253. Don Bolton, 1950, 16, 82, 5.13

254. R.J. Blakney, 2021, 17, 81, 4.76

255. Jack Keehan, 1971, 47, 78, 1.66

256. Marco Pikaar, 1996, 94, 77, 0.82

257. Don Heller, 1961, 44, 77, 1.75

258. Stephen Thomas, 2009, 52, 74, 1.42

259. Jack Toerner, 1948, 0, 74, 0.00

260. Antoine Smith, 1992, 43, 73, 1.70

261. Jhery Matos, 2020, 32, 70, 2.19

262. Nick Stafford, 2007, 50, 70, 1.40

263. George Woywod, 1954, 36, 69, 1.92

264. Don Smith, 1964, 32, 67, 2.09

265. Thiago Cordeiro, 2008, 27, 64, 2.37

266. Greg Holloway, 1975, 20, 62, 3.10

267. Matej Svoboda, 2018, 28, 61, 2.18

268. Jim Hough, 1951, 38, 58, 1.53

269. Clete Oberst, 1951, 36, 58, 1.61

270. Sam Smith, 2002, 46, 54, 1.17

271. Jim Finke, 1948, 0, 54, 0.00

272. Paul Shafer, 1957, 23, 53, 2.30

273. Ray Zawadzki, 1961, 34, 52, 1.53

274. Steve Hess, 1973, 39, 50, 1.28

275. Koby Brea, 2021, 17, 49, 2.88

276. Jim Partin, 1955, 21, 49, 2.33

277. Ralph Hill, 2012, 32, 48, 1.50

278. Tom Brooks, 1966, 15, 48, 3.20

279. Mike Leffel, 1970, 36, 44, 1.22

280. Jerome Holland, 1974, 22, 43, 1.95

281. Don Hughes, 1987, 56, 42, 0.75

282. Mike Brannen, 1978, 48, 42, 0.88

283. Charlie Tyra, 1978, 30, 41, 1.37

284. Tom Frericks, 1953, 30, 39, 1.30

285. Eric Mathews, 1988, 48, 32, 0.67

286. Tom Boykin, 1959, 14, 32, 2.29

287. Rory Dahlinghaus, 1986, 49, 30, 0.61

288. Dave Inderrieden, 1967, 27, 29, 1.07

289. Darrell Jackson, 1981, 29, 28, 0.97

290. Ryan Bass, 2015, 8, 25, 3.13

291. Cordon Dodane, 1954, 21, 25, 1.19

292. Mike Wilson, 1976, 9, 24, 2.67

293. Rich Fox, 1967, 11, 24, 2.18

294. Bill Frericks, 1977, 28, 21, 0.75

295. Moulaye Sissoko, 2021, 14, 20, 1.43

296. Fred Johnston, 1965, 12, 20, 1.67

297. Bob Wolfe, 1948, 0, 20, 0.00

298. Frankie Policelli, 2019, 20, 18, 0.90

299. Jeff Tressler, 1986, 26, 18, 0.69

300. Jeff Penno, 2006, 18, 17, 0.94

301. Norm Schmotzer, 1960, 9, 17, 1.89

302. Jack Westerfield, 2019, 23, 16, 0.70

303. Kyle Wagner, 1994, 25, 16, 0.64

304. Dan Bockhorn, 1979, 10, 16, 1.60

305. Jim Arnzen, 1977, 22, 16, 0.73

306. Greg Kohls, 2004, 32, 15, 0.47

307. Brian Donoher, 1989, 23, 15, 0.65

308. Harold Bockhorn, 1958, 13, 15, 1.15

309. Joe Ashburn, 2000, 13, 14, 1.08

310. Don Donovan, 1952, 12, 14, 1.17

311. Ralph Steffano, 1965, 8, 13, 1.63

312. Dick Walsh, 1955, 14, 13, 0.93

313. John Samanich, 1967, 19, 12, 0.63

314. Dick Zimmerman, 1, 26, 12, 0.46

315. Bernie Guilfoyle, 1948, 0, 12, 0.00

316. Christian Wilson, 2021, 23, 11, 0.48

317. Jim Shields, 1986, 25, 11, 0.44

318. Dennis Hrcka, 1966, 8, 11, 1.38

319. Ray Atherton, 1958, 17, 11, 0.65

320. Bob Busse, 1950, 8, 11, 1.38

321. Camron Greer, 2021, 23, 10, 0.43

322. Mark Sizemore, 1971, 15, 10, 0.67

323. William Brady, 2006, 7, 9, 1.29

324. Russ Willis, 1973, 2, 9, 4.50

325. Sam Anderson, 1964, 12, 9, 0.75

326. Nick Ferri, 1970, 12, 8, 0.67

327. Arnie Stein, 1951, 9, 8, 0.89

328. Dan Fox, 2010, 24, 7, 0.29

329. Chad Vorhis, 1998, 10, 7, 0.70

330. Scott Gray, 1981, 1, 7, 7.00

331. Michael Harmon, 1998, 12, 6, 0.50

332. Dan Herling, 1975, 15, 6, 0.40

333. Joey Gruden, 2018, 23, 5, 0.22

334. Brian Vonderhaar, 2014, 25, 5, 0.20

335. Peter Zestermann, 2011, 15, 5, 0.33

336. Luke Hendrick, 2010, 22, 5, 0.23

337. Gamal Gilchrist, 2001, 14, 5, 0.36

338. Zack Thomas, 1997, 17, 5, 0.29

339. Fred Holland, 1949, 3, 5, 1.67

340. Dan Klawonn, 1976, 13, 4, 0.31

341. Ted Sizemore, 1971, 6, 4, 0.67

342. Don Poynter, 1955, 6, 4, 0.67

343. Mitch Asmus, 2013, 14, 3, 0.21

344. Jared Becker, 2020, 4, 2, 0.50

345. Nic Cordero, 1998, 3, 2, 0.67

346. Keith Braswell, 1995, 9, 2, 0.22

347. LaShawn Pettus-Brown, 1995, 3, 2, 0.67

348. Tim Robbe, 1982, 15, 2, 0.13

349. Don Fritz, 1972, 4, 2, 0.50

350. Jerry Francis, 1968, 1, 2, 2.00

351. Tom Nartker, 1958, 5, 2, 0.40

352. Bill Mihm, 1954, 5, 2, 0.40

353. Logan Nourse, 2011, 14, 1, 0.07

354. Bob Tobin, 1948, 0, 1, 0.00

355. Luke Frazier, 2021, 2, 0, 0.00

356. Sean Loughran, 2020, 1, 0, 0.00

357. Drew Swerlein, 2020, 4, 0, 0.00

358. Jabali Leonard, 2019, 2, 0, 0.00

359. Jordan Pierce, 2018, 2, 0, 0.00

360. Dalton Stewart, 2018, 3, 0, 0.00

361. Jeremiah Bonsu, 2017, 2, 0, 0.00

362. Jack Parsley, 2017, 2, 0, 0.00

363. Michael Schwieterman, 2016, 1, 0, 0.00

364. William Dupuy, 2015, 5, 0, 0.00

365. Nick Haldes, 2015, 4, 0, 0.00

366. Dennis Williams, 2012, 1, 0, 0.00

367. Brad McEldowney, 2009, 3, 0, 0.00

368. Michael Laing, 2008, 3, 0, 0.00

369. Matt Hogan, 2007, 5, 0, 0.00

370. Monroe Douglass, 2006, 1, 0, 0.00

371. Jon Kingston, 2005, 9, 0, 0.00

372. Joaquin Thomas, 2005, 1, 0, 0.00

373. Chris Spears, 2004, 2, 0, 0.00

374. Jason Osborne, 2002, 2, 0, 0.00

375. Stan King, 2001, 1, 0, 0.00

376. Matt Angarone, 1999, 1, 0, 0.00

377. Mike Scovic, 1993, 2, 0, 0.00

378. Reggie Green, 1990, 0, 0, 0.00

379. Bob Glaser, 1981, 6, 0, 0.00

380. Danny Jones, 1975, 7, 0, 0.00

381. Joe Coladarci, 1972, 2, 0, 0.00

382. Mike Rix, 1972, 4, 0, 0.00

383. Don Bernard, 1969, 8, 0, 0.00

384. Mike Blevins, 1968, 3, 0, 0.00

385. John Rohm, 1967, 1, 0, 0.00

386. E.A. Couch, 1959, 1, 0, 0.00