Dayton Flyers tie school record for fewest points in a half

The Dayton Flyers tied one school record in the first half Saturday and will need to match another to beat Virginia Commonwealth at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.
Dayton trailed 33-13 at halftime. That tied the school record for fewest points scored in a half. Dayton scored 13 points in the first half against Temple on Feb. 24, 2010, and lost 49-41.
» THE TOURNAMENT: Dayton alums returning to event in 2021
Against VCU, Dayton shot 21 percent from the field (6 of 28) in the first half, missing all eight of its 3-point attempts. Jordy Tshimanga led the Flyers with six points.
This was Dayton’s lowest scoring half since it scored 16 in the first half against Saint Louis on Feb. 24, 2016. Dayton won that game 52-49 in overtime.
To beat VCU, Dayton will have to match the school record for the largest halftime deficit overcome in a victory. On Jan. 31, 1987, when Anthony Grant was a senior, Dayton rallied from a 43-23 deficit to win 67-64.