Dayton Flyers to play at new time Saturday

The Dayton Flyers will play Mississippi State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta instead of noon. The schedule change was announced Friday.
The game, which is part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving Event at State Farm Arena, was moved to the new time so it could air on ESPNU instead of ESPNews.
There was another change in the event this week. Wofford replaced LSU and will play South Florida in the noon game. That game would have taken place at 3 p.m.
There are two other games in the event. Memphis plays Auburn at 5 p.m. Clemson plays Alabama at 7:30 p.m.