Dayton Flyers to play SMU in December

While the wait for the release of the complete Dayton Flyers non-conference schedule continues, another game became official Thursday when Southern Methodist University released its schedule.
» A-10 MEDIA DAYS: Grant says UD is making progress with non-conference schedule
SMU will play Dayton at UD Arena on Dec. 5 at a time to be announced. When that matchup was announced in May, it was scheduled for Nov. 29.
The game will be the fourth of the season for SMU. It’s the second known game for Dayton, which will play Bellarmine on Dec. 1 at UD Arena.
SMU, which plays in the American Athletic Conference, finished 19-11 last season and 9-9 in the AAC. It was picked to finish third in the AAC preseason poll.
» RECRUITING: Success in 2021 class a team effort for Dayton coaching staff
Junior guard Kendric Davis, who ranked 10th in the nation with 6.7 assists per game and second on the team with 14.2 points per game, is SMU’s top returner. He was named to the AAC preseason first team.
Dayton and SMU have played three times, most recently on Nov. 24, 2007, at UD Arena with Dayton winning 82-57.