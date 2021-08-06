Dayton Flyers: What to know about 2021-22 roster

Freshman forward DaRon Holmes II will wear No. 15, which was last worn by guard John Crosby in the 2017-18 season.

Freshman forward Kaleb Washington will wear No. 10, which was worn by guard Jalen Crutcher the last four seasons.

Freshman guard Lynn Greer III will wear No. 3, which was worn by guard Luke Frazier last season.

Sophomore forward Toumani Camara will wear No. 2, which was worn by Ibi Watson the last two seasons. Camara wore No. 10 the last two seasons at Georgia.

Freshman guard Kobe Elvis will wear No. 24. He wore No. 3 last season at DePaul. The last Flyer to wear No. 24 was walk-on Michael Schweiterman in the 2015-16 season.

Freshman forward Richard Amaefule will wear No. 21. He wore No. 15 last season at East Tennessee State. Dyshawn Pierre was the last Flyer to wear No. 21. He had the number from 2012-16.

3. Number change: Weaver switched from No. 11 to No. 0, which Rodney Chatman wore the last two seasons.

4. New heights and weights: Freshman DaRon Holmes, who was listed as a 6-foot-8, 185-pound forward when he signed with Dayton in November, is now 6-10 and 220 pounds, according to the roster.

One of the returning players made major weight gains. Brea went from 174 to 195. Moulaye Sissoko lost 10 pounds, going from 250 to 240.