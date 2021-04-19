Dayton Flyers: An early look at 2021-22 roster

It’s also a roster full of international talent with four players from other countries. It could also be the first UD roster in history without a player from Ohio.

Highlights: Mustapha Amzil scores 17 straight for Dayton Flyers

Here’s a glance at the 12 players:

Returners

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, So., F: The Finland native burst onto the scene with 22 points in his first game Dec. 30, and it was an even more impressive performance considering he had only practiced with the team twice after arriving on campus in mid-December. He never reache3d 20 again but scored in double figures in 13 of his 19 games.

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Sr., G: The Southern California transfer earned a starting job in January but lost it when Chatman returned from an injury. At that point, his production declined, but he finished the season on a high note, scoring 16 points in a first-round NIT loss to Memphis. Having played three seasons of college basketball, he’s the most experienced player on the roster.

Zimi Nwokeji, 6-7, R-So., F: He scored 22 percent of his total points in one game, tallying 29 on Feb. 16 in a 91-89 double-overtime loss to Rhode Island. He was one of 10 players to start multiple games last season and ranked second behind Amzil (29.9) and Weaver (21.7) in minutes per game (19.9) among the newcomers.

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, So., G: A calf injury slowed him after a strong start in non-conference play. He led Dayton’s newcomers in field-goal percentage (55.4).

Koby Brea, 6-6, So., G: He had his most productive games at the end of the season, scoring 21 of his 49 points and grabbing 11 of his 31 rebounds in the last three games.

Moulaye Sissoko, 6-9, R-So., C: The Mali native underwent season-ending knee surgery in February after appearing in 14 games. Like Nwokeji, it was his first season on the court after redshirting the 2019-20 season.

Dayton basketball recruiting history (Through April 2021)

Newcomers

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., F: The Georgia transfer committed to Dayton on April 8. He’s a native of Belgium who has more career starts (48) than anyone on the roster.

“Having recruited Toumani out of high school, there is a familiarity that we had with each other that allowed us to quickly re-establish that relationship when he became available,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said in a press release. “Toumani brings size, athleticism, and experience to our frontcourt. He has a versatile skill set, both offensively and defensively that we believe will fit well with our roster and style of play.”

Richard Amaefule, 6-9, So., F: The newest member of the roster committed to Dayton on April 12 after one season at East Tennessee State. He’ll be the first Flyer from England.

“Richard is a physical, high energy big that adds size and depth to our frontcourt,” Grant said. “The experiences he gained playing college basketball last year should greatly benefit him as he transitions to our culture, system, and style of play. We believe he has a tremendous upside and will thrive in our environment.”

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G: The first member of Dayton’s 2021 recruiting class, Smith committed to UD in August. Eric Bossi, of 247Sports.com, listed Smith among the potential surprises from the 2021 class in a story published in March.

“Now, Malachi does need to bulk up some and he can be a bit streaky from deep,” Bossi wrote. “But, he’s got loads of game off the dribble, excels at getting both feet into paint where he is a creative scorer and playmaker for others. He is the type of player who gives off the type of energy that teammates can feed off of.

DaRon Holmes, 6-8, Fr., F: The highest-ranked recruit to sign with UD this century was named a honorable mention All-American by MaxPreps.com last week. He averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game for AZ Compass Prep.

Kaleb Washington, 6-7, Fr., F: He was named to the Class 6A all-state second team in Georgia. In his first season at Wheeler High School, he helped lead the team to its second straight state championship, scoring 12 points in the final game.

Lynn Greer III, 6-3, Fr., G: The fourth member of the 2021 class committed to Dayton in February and signed last week, along with Camara and Amaefule.

“Lynn is a dynamic playmaker who possesses size, speed, and skill,” Grant said. “He plays with a competitive spirit that brings out the best in himself and his teammates. He has grown up around the game and has a basketball bloodline that is respected and admired among basketball enthusiast throughout the country.”