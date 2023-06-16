Dayton Flyers: Who are they recruiting in 2025 class?

Thursday was the first day college basketball coaches could reach out directly to members of the 2025 recruiting class.

Prior to June 15, coaches could communicate with recruits in other ways, by calling their coach or parent, for example, or talking to them at an event, but the June 15 date is significant because recruiting starts to pick up for players who just completed their sophomore year in high school.

The Dayton Flyers have yet to receive their first commitment from a member of the 2024 class, but work continues on the 2025 class. Here’s a list of players UD coaches are reported to have contacted since Thursday.

• R.J. Greer: The son of Dayton associate head coach Ricardo Greer doesn’t have to leave his house to hear from a UD coach, but he listed Dayton as one of the many schools that contacted him Thursday, according to a report by the Recruits Zone on Twitter. He also heard from Kentucky, Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Central Florida, Radford, Siena, Ohio and Indiana State. Greer, a 6-foot-4 guard, played at Springboro High School the last two seasons and now attends Alter.

• Kiyan Anthony: The son of NBA great Carmelo Anthony announced Thursday he received an offer from Dayton. He’s a 6-3 guard from Glen Head, N.Y., and Long Island Lutheran High School. He ranks 62nd in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.com. He also has received recent offers from Maryland, Florida State and Pittsburgh, among others.

• Dorian Jones: Dayton offered a scholarship to Jones, a 6-8 forward from Cleveland and Richmond Heights High School. He also has offers from Arkansas, Xavier, Michigan State and others. He ranks 34th in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.com.

• Alex Lloyd: A 6-4 guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Westminster Academy, he heard from Dayton, Michigan State, Mississippi, Auburn, Florida Atlantic and Louisiana State, according to Recruits Zone. Dayton offered Lloyd a scholarship in December. He ranks 32nd in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.com.

• Arness Lawson: A 6-2 point guard from Pickerington North, Lawson heard from Dayton, Belmont, Ohio State, Siena, Xavier and others, according to a report by T.J. Peatross, of NEO Spotlight.

• Damon Friery: A 6-9 forward from Cleveland St. Ignatius, Friery heard from Dayton, Georgia and Ohio State among others, according to Peatross.

• Kingston Land: Dayton contacted Land, a 6-8 forward from Cincinnati Moeller, according to a report by Tom Keller, of ELITE High School Scouting. Siena, Radford, Cincinnati and Xavier were among the other schools to reach out to Land.

• Landon Vanderwarker: A 6-7 forward from Westerville and Northside Christian High School, he heard from Dayton, Indiana and Xavier among others, according to Peatross.

In addition to Greer and Lloyd, Dayton had already offered scholarships to two other members of the 2025 class.

• Shon Abaev, a 6-8 forward from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Calvary Christian High School, received an offer in May.

• EJ Walker, a 6-8 sophomore forward from Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger, Ky., received an offer in October.