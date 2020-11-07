Dayton Flyers will not play in season-opening tournament in South Dakota

The Dayton Flyers have pulled out of the Crossover Classic basketball tournament in South Dakota with coronavirus case counts rising across the country.
UD director of athletics Neil Sullivan confirmed the news Friday night.
“In the end, the totality of the COVID-19 circumstances was too much to overcome from a public health perspective,” Sullivan said. “Regretfully, that became apparent this week.”
Utah previously pulled out with Ohio State following suit earlier this week.
According to multiple reports, Ohio State’s decision was related to the state of Ohio’s requirement of a 14-day quarantine upon return from the South Dakota.
The Flyers were scheduled to play Wichita State in the opening round on Nov. 25, the first day of the 2020-21 college basketball season.
“Confidence is a fleeting word in COVID right now,” Sullivan added, “but we will adjust and adapt over the next few days.”