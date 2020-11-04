Dayton Flyers a top-50 team in one preseason ranking

This year, Dayton is the second highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference school behind No. 45 Saint Louis. No. 62 Richmond, No. 76 St. Bonaventure, No. 80 Davidson, No. 84 Duquesne, No. 97 Virginia Commonwealth and No. 98 Rhode Island also rank in the top 100.

Here’s how other area teams rank: No. 10 Ohio State; No. 111 Wright State; and No. 175 Miami.

Baylor is the preseason No. 1. Dayton’s first opponent, Wichita State, ranks 74th. Dayton will play No. 13 Creighton or No. 95 South Dakota State in its second game.

Dayton has non-conference games against No. 42 Mississippi, No. 57 Southern Methodist and No. 78 Mississippi State.