Dayton Flyers a top-50 team in one preseason ranking

The Dayton Flyers rank 49th in the Ken Pomeroy preseason rankings, which were released Tuesday night.
KenPom.com is one of the most widely-respected analytical websites in college basketball. More often than not in recent years, Dayton has outperformed its preseason ranking.
Last year, Dayton ranked 55th at the start of the season and fourth at the end. Two years ago, Dayton improved from 99th to 62nd. In coach Anthony Grant’s first season, Dayton fell from 103rd to 172nd.
Dayton hasn’t finished close to its preseason ranking since the 2016-17 season when it began the season ranked No. 37 and ended the season at No. 39.
This year, Dayton is the second highest-ranked Atlantic 10 Conference school behind No. 45 Saint Louis. No. 62 Richmond, No. 76 St. Bonaventure, No. 80 Davidson, No. 84 Duquesne, No. 97 Virginia Commonwealth and No. 98 Rhode Island also rank in the top 100.
Here’s how other area teams rank: No. 10 Ohio State; No. 111 Wright State; and No. 175 Miami.
Baylor is the preseason No. 1. Dayton’s first opponent, Wichita State, ranks 74th. Dayton will play No. 13 Creighton or No. 95 South Dakota State in its second game.
Dayton has non-conference games against No. 42 Mississippi, No. 57 Southern Methodist and No. 78 Mississippi State.