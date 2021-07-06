Dayton Flyers will start series against ACC opponent in December

The Dayton Flyers announced Tuesday they will start a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech this season.
Virginia Tech will play at UD Arena on Sunday, Dec. 12, this season, and Dayton will play at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., in the 2022-23 season.
The last Atlantic Coast Conference team to play at UD Arena was Georgia Tech, which lost 75-61 in Dayton on Dec. 23, 2014. That game came about because former Dayton coach Brian Gregory’s contract stipulated that his new school would have to play a home-and-home series against Dayton if he left.
In the last seven seasons, the only leagues ranked above the Atlantic 10 Conference in the Ken Pomeroy ratings that sent teams to UD Arena for non-conference games were the Southeastern Conference, West Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.
Dayton Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said last week he was looking to start a series at home against a program capable of earning a NCAA tournament at-large berth. Dayton already had two road games scheduled against teams that fit into that category: Mississippi and Southern Methodist.
Dayton and Virginia Tech, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference from 1996-2000, have played 14 times. The Hokies lead the series 8-6. Dayton won the last matchup 89-62 in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational in 2019.
Virginia Tech finished 15-7 last season and 9-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It lost 75-70 to Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Hokies return their four-leading scorers: Keve Aluma; Tyrece Radford; Nahiem Alleyne; and Justyn Mutts. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ranked the team 15th in an offseason ranking of the top 25 teams in college basketball.
With Virginia Tech on the schedule, here’s how Dayton’s non-conference slate looks at the moment. Dayton also will play Southern Methodist, but a date has not been announced for that game.
Nov. 9: Season opener vs. Illinois-Chicago at UD Arena.
Nov. 25: at ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.
Nov. 26: at ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.
Nov. 28: at ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.
Dec. 12: vs. Virginia Tech at UD Arena.
Dec. 18: at Ole Miss.