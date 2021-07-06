Dayton Flyers will start series against ACC opponent in December

Dayton and Virginia Tech, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference from 1996-2000, have played 14 times. The Hokies lead the series 8-6. Dayton won the last matchup 89-62 in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational in 2019.

Virginia Tech finished 15-7 last season and 9-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It lost 75-70 to Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Hokies return their four-leading scorers: Keve Aluma; Tyrece Radford; Nahiem Alleyne; and Justyn Mutts. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ranked the team 15th in an offseason ranking of the top 25 teams in college basketball.

With Virginia Tech on the schedule, here’s how Dayton’s non-conference slate looks at the moment. Dayton also will play Southern Methodist, but a date has not been announced for that game.

Nov. 9: Season opener vs. Illinois-Chicago at UD Arena.

Nov. 25: at ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Nov. 26: at ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Nov. 28: at ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Dec. 12: vs. Virginia Tech at UD Arena.

Dec. 18: at Ole Miss.