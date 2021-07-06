Dayton women’s basketball player excited to enter ‘uncharted territory’ of compensation era

Dayton athletes didn’t waste time taking advantage of their new rights last week. Members of the men’s basketball team signed endorsement deals Thursday with Flyer Faithful LLC, a group led by UD great Brian Roberts, to publicize the availability of a rental apartment on Brown Street. Members of the women’s team signed contracts with Rare Active, a local female-owned apparel company, on Friday.

The men’s players have already started sharing an image on Instagram about the apartment for rent. The women’s players will start promoting Rare Active through their social media accounts this week.

“We’re super grateful right off the bat to be approached and be able to get something going with a female-owned local apparel brand,” Giacone said. “We’re super excited for the opportunity. On behalf of the team, we say thank you to them. Hopefully, it’ll open up more doors.”

While the University of Dayton looks at NIL activities as separate endeavors for the athletes, Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said the administration and coaches have helped prepare athletes for the new era, advising them of what they can and can not do.

Athletes can’t wear their school uniform or clothing with the school logo while endorsing a product in advertisements, for example. The University of Arkansas is even seeking to prevent athletes from wearing school colors while conducting NIL activities, according to a report by Darren Rovell.

Giacone said Sullivan, head coach Shauna Green and her staff and others at UD have been “super helpful” in getting the athletes ready for the new rules.

“They’re there for any questions,” she said, “and they’re supporting us with whatever opportunities may come our way. They want us to get involved as much as we can.”