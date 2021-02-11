Dayton Flyers will try to make most of weekend without basketball

“Obviously, (not playing) is disappointing,” Crutcher said Thursday. “We’ve just got to stay together and keep pushing. I’m going to take it as a rest day. I’m going to get with the trainers and get a lot of treatment.”

This will be Dayton’s first extended break January when it didn’t play between Jan. 17-23 because a home game against George Washington was postponed. Last-place Saint Joseph’s (1-14, 0-9) hasn’t played since Jan. 30 and won’t play until Wednesday at George Washington at the earliest.

“We kind of anticipated this would happen,” Grant said. “There were rumblings early in the week there could be an issue with our game this weekend, and it came to pass. We’ll hit the practice floor and do some film work and continue to move forward to prepare for the next game.

Sixth-place Dayton will play to improve its seeding in the A-10 tournament in the weeks ahead. It only has four games remaining on the schedule, though postponed games against George Washington, Richmond, Massachusetts and Saint Joseph’s could return to the schedule.

The uncertainty with the schedule caused Dayton to move Senior Night celebrations from March 3, when it’s scheduled to play VCU, to Feb. 19 when it plays Saint Louis at UD Arena.

“March 3 is still on the schedule,” said Doug Hauschild, Dayton’s director of athletic communications, “but with the understanding of how things are working, we wanted to make sure these kids get that experience, so we’re going with a game closer at hand.”