Dayton gets biggest early A-10 test Friday vs. VCU

Four weeks later, Dayton handed VCU its most lopsided loss in 19 years, winning 82-52 at the Siegel Center.

“It’s a good rivalry,” Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II said. “Last year at home, we weren’t fully locked in, but when we went on the road, we were locked in and more focused for that game. So we took care of business.”

This season, like Dayton, VCU underperformed in non-conference play, but like Dayton, it has built momentum in the last month. The Rams were 5-4 on Dec. 7 after a 73-62 loss at home to Jacksonville. Dayton lost 77-49 at Virginia Tech on the same day to fall to 5-5.

VCU has won seven of its last eight games, six by double digits. VCU’s only loss in that stretch came at Duquesne: 79-70 on Jan. 4.

As always, VCU features a defense skilled at forcing turnovers. It has ranked in the top 10 in the country in defensive turnover percentage five seasons in a row and ranks sixth (25.5%) this season. VCU scored 31 points off turnovers Tuesday in a 78-64 victory at Loyola Chicago.

“We’ve just got to get our guys as prepared as we can,” Grant said. “They give you a lot of different looks, and that’s one area for us that we have to get better at: taking care of the basketball. VCU poses a challenge there. We’ve got to try to do the best we can to make sure we’ve got the right mindset and understand what they’re trying to do and to be able to take care of the ball and make sure we get shots.”

Turnovers are a weak spot for Dayton’s offense, which ranks 310th in the country in turnover percentage (21.2). The national average is 18.9.

The Flyers won’t get any help in the return of their injured guards. Grant confirmed Thursday Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis, who have returned to non-contact drills in practice, will not be available against VCU. It will be the 11th straight game they have missed.

Dayton had 16 turnovers at Fordham and still owned a double-digit lead most of the night. It had 19 points in a 69-57 victory against Duquesne in its A-10 opener. The Flyers can win while turning the ball over, but it’s more difficult against good teams. They have averaged 16.8 turnovers in their five losses to UNLV, Wisconsin, North Carolina State, Brigham Young and Virginia Tech.

Last season, Dayton committed 15 turnovers in the first game against VCU and 12 in the second.

“It’s the focus for every game,” Dayton forward Toumani Camara said. “I think one of the main points that the coaches keep on emphasizing is we need to take care of the ball better. Offensively, we can get whatever we want if we just take care of the ball. We’re getting great shots every time. It just depends on if the shots falling or not.”

FRIDAY’S GAME

VCU at Dayton, 9 p.m., ESPN2, 1290, 95.7