Dayton guard named A-10 Rookie of the Week again

Dayton Flyers highlights: Malachi Smith in ESPN Events Invitational in November 2021

Sports
By David Jablonski
39 minutes ago
Flyers have won five games in a row and play at SMU on Wednesday

Dayton Flyers freshman point guard Malachi Smith was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday for the second straight week.

In victories against Alabama State and Northern Illinois, Smith averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals.

The previous week, Smith was honored for his performance in three games at the ESPN Events Invitational, where he was named MVP.

Smith is averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists in nine games. He leads the A-10 in free-throw shooting percentage (23 of 25, 92.0) and ranks fourth in steals (2.0 per game).

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

