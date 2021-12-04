Flyers rout Northern Illinois for fifth straight win

Elijah Weaver returned to the floor and scored 16 points off the bench to lead Dayton (6-3) in scoring. Weaver sat out Wednesday’s victory over Alabama State for disciplinary reasons. DaRon Holmes added 14, Koby Brea 12 and Malachi Smith 11.

The Flyers, who won the ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving after three straight home losses, shot 55.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. NIU (2-6) shot 29.1%. Dayton outscored the Huskies 42-20 in the paint.