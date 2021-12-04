dayton-daily-news logo
X

Flyers rout Northern Illinois for fifth straight win

Dayton's Elijah Weaver scores an easy layup in Saturday's win over Northern Illinois at UD Arena. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Dayton's Elijah Weaver scores an easy layup in Saturday's win over Northern Illinois at UD Arena. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
34 minutes ago

The holiday tournament version of the Dayton Flyers showed up again Saturday at UD Arena, punishing Northern Illinois with pressure defense and hot shooting in a 79-41 victory.

Elijah Weaver returned to the floor and scored 16 points off the bench to lead Dayton (6-3) in scoring. Weaver sat out Wednesday’s victory over Alabama State for disciplinary reasons. DaRon Holmes added 14, Koby Brea 12 and Malachi Smith 11.

The Flyers, who won the ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving after three straight home losses, shot 55.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. NIU (2-6) shot 29.1%. Dayton outscored the Huskies 42-20 in the paint.

Dayton plays at SMU on Wednesday followed by three more nonconference games before starting Atlantic 10 play at Rhode Island on Dec. 30.

In Other News
1
Marion Local routs Newark Catholic for record 12th state title
2
Senior class ‘set the bar pretty high’ for Springfield program
3
Missed opportunities cost Springfield in state championship game loss...
4
Bearcats one win away from possible berth in College Football Playoff
5
Springfield falls to St. Edward in state championship game

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top