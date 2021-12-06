dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton a top-100 team in first NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking

Sports
By David Jablonski
56 minutes ago
Flyers ranked 90th in final ranking last season

The Dayton Flyers rank 95th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which helps determine the 36 at-large teams selected for the NCAA tournament and the seeding of 68 automatic and at-large qualifiers.

The first NET ranking of the season was released Monday. It will be updated daily throughout the rest of the season.

Dayton (6-3) is the sixth-highest ranked Atlantic 10 Conference team. The other teams in the top 100 are: No. 54 Davidson; No. 67 Saint Louis; No. 72 Virginia Commonwealth; No. 83 Rhode Island; No. 88 St. Bonaventure; and No. 98 Richmond.

Dayton’s resume includes two Quadrant 1 victories over No. 14 Kansas and No. 43 Belmont but also three losses in Quadrants 3 and 4 to No. 159 Lipscomb, No. 161 UMass Lowell and No. 203 Austin Peay.

Dayton has won five games in a row since losing three straight games and plays at Southern Methodist at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Purdue, LSU, Arizona, Houston and Villanova are the top five teams in the NET. Ohio State (6-2) is 28th. Miami (5-3) is 118th. Wright State (2-6) is 297th.

