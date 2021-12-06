Dayton a top-100 team in first NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking

The Dayton Flyers rank 95th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which helps determine the 36 at-large teams selected for the NCAA tournament and the seeding of 68 automatic and at-large qualifiers.
The first NET ranking of the season was released Monday. It will be updated daily throughout the rest of the season.
Dayton (6-3) is the sixth-highest ranked Atlantic 10 Conference team. The other teams in the top 100 are: No. 54 Davidson; No. 67 Saint Louis; No. 72 Virginia Commonwealth; No. 83 Rhode Island; No. 88 St. Bonaventure; and No. 98 Richmond.
Dayton’s resume includes two Quadrant 1 victories over No. 14 Kansas and No. 43 Belmont but also three losses in Quadrants 3 and 4 to No. 159 Lipscomb, No. 161 UMass Lowell and No. 203 Austin Peay.
Dayton has won five games in a row since losing three straight games and plays at Southern Methodist at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Purdue, LSU, Arizona, Houston and Villanova are the top five teams in the NET. Ohio State (6-2) is 28th. Miami (5-3) is 118th. Wright State (2-6) is 297th.
