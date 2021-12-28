Hamburger icon
Report: Former Dayton guard picks new school in A-10

Dayton's Koby Brea, left, and Lynn Greer III cheer from the bench during a game against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Koby Brea, left, and Lynn Greer III cheer from the bench during a game against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

By David Jablonski
45 minutes ago
Greer III will play for Saint Joseph’s in his hometown

Two days after entering the transfer portal, former Dayton Flyers guard Lynn Greer III has picked a new school.

Greer III will stay in the Atlantic 10 Conference and play in his hometown of Philadelphia for Saint Joseph’s, according to a report Tuesday by Jake Weingarten, of Stockrisers.com. Greer III shared Weingarten’s report on Twitter.

Greer, a freshman who played in 10 of Dayton’s 13 non-conference games, entered the transfer portal on Sunday. He’ll be the first Dayton player to transfer to another A-10 school since the conference dropped its intra-conference transfer rule in June.

The A-10′s previous rule read, “In the sport of basketball, an undergraduate student-athlete who transfers directly from one member to another shall be ineligible for a period of two years. An appeal of this regulation to the directors of athletics may be requested by the member at which the student wishes to attend.”

Explore» SCHEDULE NEWS: Dayton men's and women's A-10 openers postponed

The new rule allows athletes to transfer without sitting out two years or even one year. The NCAA is now allowing athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a year.

“The Presidents Council and Athletic Directors understand the evolving intercollegiate athletics environment and support the student-athletes ability to make decisions for their own benefit, mental health, and alternate opportunities, which includes the ability to transfer,” Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a press release in June. “Once the NCAA transfer rule was changed it was important for the A-10 to align with national regulations.”

Greer III, one of four freshmen in Dayton’s 2021 recruiting class, appeared in 10 of Dayton’s 13 games, averaging 9.0 minutes per appearance. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Dayton plays at Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 19. Greer III attended Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia. His dad also played college basketball in the city at Temple.

Saint Joseph’s is 6-5 this season and has not had a winning season since it was 28-8 in 2015-16. This is the third season for coach Billy Lange, who took over when coach Phil Martelli was fired in 2019 after 24 seasons.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

