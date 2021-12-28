Report: Former Dayton guard picks new school in A-10

“The Presidents Council and Athletic Directors understand the evolving intercollegiate athletics environment and support the student-athletes ability to make decisions for their own benefit, mental health, and alternate opportunities, which includes the ability to transfer,” Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a press release in June. “Once the NCAA transfer rule was changed it was important for the A-10 to align with national regulations.”

Greer III, one of four freshmen in Dayton’s 2021 recruiting class, appeared in 10 of Dayton’s 13 games, averaging 9.0 minutes per appearance. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Dayton plays at Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 19. Greer III attended Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia. His dad also played college basketball in the city at Temple.

Saint Joseph’s is 6-5 this season and has not had a winning season since it was 28-8 in 2015-16. This is the third season for coach Billy Lange, who took over when coach Phil Martelli was fired in 2019 after 24 seasons.