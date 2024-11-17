Dayton improves to 4-0 with victory against Division III Capital

What it means: Dayton improved to 4-0 for the first time since it started 5-0 in the 2019-20 season. The Flyers won their 20th straight home game.

This was Dayton’s first regular-season game against a lower-division opponent since the 2016-17 season when it beat Division II Saint Joseph’s College 91-59.

Star of the game: Javon Bennett led Dayton with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Stat of the game: Both teams shot 50% from the free-throw line. Dayton made 12 of 24. Capital made 3 of 6.

Career highs: Freshman forward Amaël L’Etang had 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 10 rebounds. He had five points and six rebounds total in the first three games.

Freshman guard/forward Hamad Mousa, who had four points in the first three games, scored nine points on 2-of-5 shooting. He made 5 of 7 free throws.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays New Mexico State (3-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena in its final game before leaving for the Maui Invitational on Friday.

First career basket for Dayton sophomore Makai Grant, son of Anthony Grant. Dayton beats Capital 76-55. pic.twitter.com/Ni1zVGAViR — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) November 17, 2024

FIRST-HALF RECAP

Dayton made 5 of 11 3-pointers and built a 41-28 halftime lead against Capital.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Bennett led Dayton with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half.

Key stat: Dayton shot 57% from the field (16 of 28), while Capital shot 38.7% (12 of 31).

Big run: Dayton outscored Capital 10-0 in a three-minute stretch, turning a 15-11 lead into a 25-11 lead at the 8:48 mark. The Flyers led by as many as 18 points in the half.

Roster news: Dayton rested three rotation members, all fifth-year players, against Division III Capital. Zed Key and Enoch Cheeks were in uniform but did not play in the half. Posh Alexander, who was not in uniform, also did not play.

Jacob Conner and L’Etang replaced Zey and Cheeks in the starting lineup.

Season debut: Brady Uhl played 4 minutes, 29 seconds in the first half after missing the first three games with an ankle injury.