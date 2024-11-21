Dayton improves to 5-0 with dominant second half against New Mexico State

What it means: Dayton improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season when it won its first five games before losing to Kansas in the Maui Invitational championship game. This is Dayton’s fourth 5-0 start of the last 12 seasons.

Dayton improved to 3-0 against New Mexico State (3-1). This was the first meeting between the schools since the 1960s.

Star of the game: Dayton’s Nate Santos made 6 of 9 3-pointers and scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half.

Stat of the game: Dayton outscored New Mexico State 18-5 in fast-break points.

Big run: Dayton had a 14-0 spurt in the second half to take a 67-41 lead. The Flyers led by as many as 29 points.

Injury news: Dayton’s Jacob Conner suffered an injury in the final seconds of the first half and was not on the bench in the second half.

Looking ahead: Dayton leaves Friday for the Maui Invitational. Dayton plays No. 10 North Carolina in the first round at 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. in Maui.

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton blew a nine-point lead in the first half but maintained a 29-28 halftime lead.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key players: New Mexico State guard Christian Cook made 4 of 6 field goals and led all scorers with nine points.

Eight players scored for Dayton. Amaël L’Etang led the team with six points in the half.

Key stat: Dayton made 4 of 11 free throws (36.4%) in the first half. Zed Key missed his first three attempts but made his last two.

Big run: Dayton led 27-18 after two free throws by L’Etang with 4:10 to play. New Mexico State then outscored Dayton 10-0 in the next three minutes to take a 28-27 lead entering the final minute. Key’s free throws with 51 seconds to play put Dayton back on top.

Lineup news: Dayton went back to its original starting lineup — Malachi Smith, Nate Santos, Javon Bennett, Zed Key and Enoch Cheeks — after resting Cheeks and Key in a 76-55 victory against Capital University on Saturday.