Dayton leads at halftime in Maui Invitational for second straight day

Dayton's Zed Key scores and draws a foul in the first half against Iowa State in the Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center. David Jablonski/Staff

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The Dayton Flyers twice built nine-point leads in the first half against Iowa State and took a 41-37 lead into halftime Tuesday in the consolation round of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Nate Santos and Malachi Smith each scored 10 points for Dayton. Santos made 4 of 9 field goals, including 2 of 4 3-pointers. Smith made 3 of 3 shots, including 1 of 1 3-pointers, plus 3 of 4 free throws.

Keshon Gilbert and Milan Momcilovic each had 10 points for Iowa State.

Key stat: Dayton made 4 of 8 3-pointers. Iowa State made 2 of 9.

Big runs: Dayton had a 10-0 run to turn a 6-5 deficit into a 15-6 lead at the 15:41 mark. Iowa State answered with an 8-0 run.

Dayton later had an 8-0 run to push the lead back to nine points, 36-27 with 2:38 to play.

Turnover numbers: Dayton had seven turnovers to Iowa State’s three in the half.

Free-throw success: Dayton made 9 of 11 free throws in the half. Iowa State made 5 of 7.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.