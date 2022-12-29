Dayton leads Duquesne at halftime despite 12 turnovers

The Dayton Flyers took a 37-32 lead into halftime Wednesday after Duquesne ended the first half with a 6-0 run in the last 90 seconds in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the half:
Key player: Dayton guard R.J. Blakney scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the half. He made 2 of 2 3-pointers. His season high is 13 points against Lindenwood in the season opener.
Big run: Dayton opened the game with a 10-0 run. DaRon Holmes II scored six of his 10 points in that stretch. Duquesne got on the board at the 16:23 mark.
Key stat: Dayton committed 12 turnovers. At one point, it had offensive fouls on three possessions in a row. Mike Sharavjamts had four turnovers, and Toumani Camara had three.
Dayton overcame its turnover issues by making 4 of 7 3-pointers.
Rotation news: For the second straight game, Dayton has only eight players available: seven scholarship players plus walk-on Brady Uhl, the only player who did not see action in the first half. Malachi Smith, Kobe Elvis, Richard Amaefule and walk-ons Atticus Schuler and Ty Locklear are on the bench in sweatsuits because of injuries.
