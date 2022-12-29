Dayton leads Duquesne at halftime despite 12 turnovers

Big run: Dayton opened the game with a 10-0 run. DaRon Holmes II scored six of his 10 points in that stretch. Duquesne got on the board at the 16:23 mark.

Key stat: Dayton committed 12 turnovers. At one point, it had offensive fouls on three possessions in a row. Mike Sharavjamts had four turnovers, and Toumani Camara had three.