Dayton looks to end three-game PFL losing streak

The Dayton Flyers football team plays its annual pink game to raise awareness about breast cancer this weekend. At least 12 members of the team have a close relative who has battled breast cancer.

“My mom had breast cancer,” wide receiver Jake Coleman said. “She’s a two-time breast cancer survivor. She had it when I was little. It means a lot to show how resilient she and all these other survivors and people affected by it are and to showcase that in this game.”

“Raising awareness and honoring the survivors and all those who have had to go through breast cancer is a big deal,” cornerback Cam Cope said, “and it’s really important that we wear that pink just to show our support.”

Flyer fans remember the first 500 will get this awesome shirt🎗️

#FlyerFootball // #GoFlyers pic.twitter.com/dJmuBHml4G — Dayton Football (@DaytonFootball) October 12, 2023

Dayton (2-4, 0-3) plays Presbyterian (2-3, 0-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium. The Flyers lead the series 2-0 and won 52-28 last season. Presbyterian lost 27-17 at Butler in its PFL opener and blew a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter in a 28-24 loss at home to Stetson last week.

“Presbyterian is a much-improved team from a year ago,” Andrews said. “They’ve taken 16 points and 90 yards a game off what they were giving up last year. Offensively, they’re scoring eight more points a game. They’re in year two with the new staff, and they’re doing an outstanding job.”

Dayton, Presbyterian and Valparaiso (1-4, 0-2) are the only teams in the 11-team league without a conference victory.

Turnovers continue to plague Dayton. It ranks last in the PFL in turnover differential (minus 15) in league games. In three games, it has lost seven fumbles and thrown eight interceptions. It had five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles) in a 31-7 loss at Morehead State last week.

“It’d be one thing if it was just one thing,” coach Trevor Andrews said. “You go over each thing in your mind, and it’s just different things and sometimes you’re just snake bit for lack of a better term. But you’ve got to focus on it. It’s got to consciously be on your mind. But it can’t consume you so much that you’re not doing the stuff you’ve got to do to execute the offense and the defense and special teams. You make yourself sick worrying about it, but it’s a real thing and we’re hitting it head on. The guys are dialed in. I think it’s going to improve. It’s got to improve.”

Dayton allowed three touchdowns of 20 or more yards against Morehead. Big plays hurt it throughout the game. Twice Dayton defenders fell down, allowing big plays to happen.

“You’ve got to be in great body position,” Andrews said. “You’ve got to do a good job with your keys or things like that can happen. If you don’t fall down, you feel a lot better about the game. We fell down. We’ve got to improve on that.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m., ESPN+, 1290, 95.7