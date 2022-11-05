Dayton stays in contention for PFL title with fourth straight victory

Jake Chisholm ran for two touchdowns and caught another in the first half as the Dayton Flyers built a big early lead en route to a 52-28 victory Saturday against Presbyterian in Clinton, S.C.
Dayton (7-2, 5-1) won its fourth straight game since a 31-0 shutout loss at Butler. This victory followed a 24-7 victory at Marist, a 23-20 victory at home against Stetson and a 31-24 victory at home against Valparaiso last weekend.
Entering the weekend, Dayton was tied for second with Butler (6-2, 4-1) and Davidson (6-2, 4-1). St. Thomas (7-1, 5-0), which played at Valparaiso on Saturday, sat alone in first place.
Dayton plays its home finale at 1 p.m. next Saturday against Morehead State (2-6, 1-4) and closes the regular season at Davidson on Nov. 19.
In the first half against Presbyterian, Shane Hamm threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chisholm on Dayton’s first drive.
Presbyterian tied the game 7-7 on the first play of its first drive. Nate Hayden threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Kibby.
Dayton regained the lead, 14-7, on a 2-yard touchdown by Chisholm on its second drive of the game.
Dayton extended its lead to 21-7 when Ty Stylski blocked a punt and Alex Hirschfield recovered the ball and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Chisholm ran seven yards for a touchdown, and Michael Neel scored on an 8-yard run to give Dayton a 35-7 lead.
Chisholm rushed 24 times for 156 yards with three rushing touchdowns and one touchdown catch.
Hamm completed 6 of 14 passes for 55 yards and ran 10 times for 74 yards. He rushed 47 yards for a score in the fourth quarter. That was the last touchdown of the game.
