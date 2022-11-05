Dayton stays in contention for PFL title with fourth straight victory

Presbyterian tied the game 7-7 on the first play of its first drive. Nate Hayden threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Kibby.

Dayton regained the lead, 14-7, on a 2-yard touchdown by Chisholm on its second drive of the game.

Dayton extended its lead to 21-7 when Ty Stylski blocked a punt and Alex Hirschfield recovered the ball and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Chisholm ran seven yards for a touchdown, and Michael Neel scored on an 8-yard run to give Dayton a 35-7 lead.

Chisholm rushed 24 times for 156 yards with three rushing touchdowns and one touchdown catch.

Hamm completed 6 of 14 passes for 55 yards and ran 10 times for 74 yards. He rushed 47 yards for a score in the fourth quarter. That was the last touchdown of the game.