Winds cause power outages throughout Miami Valley
Dayton stays in contention for PFL title with fourth straight victory

Sports
By , Staff Writer
27 minutes ago
Jake Chisholm scores four touchdowns against Presbyterian

Jake Chisholm ran for two touchdowns and caught another in the first half as the Dayton Flyers built a big early lead en route to a 52-28 victory Saturday against Presbyterian in Clinton, S.C.

Dayton (7-2, 5-1) won its fourth straight game since a 31-0 shutout loss at Butler. This victory followed a 24-7 victory at Marist, a 23-20 victory at home against Stetson and a 31-24 victory at home against Valparaiso last weekend.

Entering the weekend, Dayton was tied for second with Butler (6-2, 4-1) and Davidson (6-2, 4-1). St. Thomas (7-1, 5-0), which played at Valparaiso on Saturday, sat alone in first place.

Dayton plays its home finale at 1 p.m. next Saturday against Morehead State (2-6, 1-4) and closes the regular season at Davidson on Nov. 19.

Explore» WITTENBERG: Tigers suffer third straight loss

In the first half against Presbyterian, Shane Hamm threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chisholm on Dayton’s first drive.

Presbyterian tied the game 7-7 on the first play of its first drive. Nate Hayden threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Kibby.

Dayton regained the lead, 14-7, on a 2-yard touchdown by Chisholm on its second drive of the game.

Dayton extended its lead to 21-7 when Ty Stylski blocked a punt and Alex Hirschfield recovered the ball and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Chisholm ran seven yards for a touchdown, and Michael Neel scored on an 8-yard run to give Dayton a 35-7 lead.

Chisholm rushed 24 times for 156 yards with three rushing touchdowns and one touchdown catch.

Hamm completed 6 of 14 passes for 55 yards and ran 10 times for 74 yards. He rushed 47 yards for a score in the fourth quarter. That was the last touchdown of the game.

About the Author

David Jablonski

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

