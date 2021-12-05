dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton makes 10 3-pointers in victory at Illinois State

Dayton's Erin Whalen shoots against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Dayton's Erin Whalen shoots against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
23 minutes ago
Freshman scores career high 14 points

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team ended the game on an 11-4 run to beat Illinois State 78-67 on Sunday at Redbird Arena in Normal, Ill.

Illinois State rallied from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter to tie the game at 54-54 in the final minute. Dayton took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter thanks to a layup by Makira Cook with two seconds to play.

The Flyers never trailed in the fourth but didn’t have a comfortable cushion until the final minutes.

Dayton made a season-best 55.6 percent (10 of 18) of its 3-point attempts. Erin Whalen made 4 of 8 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Freshman Brynn Shoup-Hill made 4 of 4, all in the last three minutes of the first half.

Shoup-Hill, who scored 14 points, made four appearances and played a total of 20 minutes in the first seven games. She scored five points and made her only 3-point attempt in those games.

Dayton (6-2) has won three straight games. This was the first of four straight games on the road or on a neutral court.

The Flyers play at the Florida Gators (7-3) at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 63-54 at Texas Christian on Sunday.

Dayton trailed Illinois State 19-17 after one quarter but pulled ahead early in the second quarter and then took control with an 11-0 run. A layup by Makira Cook, who scored 17 points, with 5:10 to play started the run. Then Dayton made three straight 3-pointers: one by Erin Whalen and two Shoup-Hill. Dayton led 38-25 with 2:20 to play.

Shoup-Hill made two more 3-pointers in the final minute, one at the buzzer, to extend Dayton’s lead to 44-29 at halftime.

In Other News
1
Ohio State football: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day talks Rose Bowl, possible...
2
Turnovers doom Bengals in home loss to Chargers
3
Miami RedHawks headed to bowl game for 13th time
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Rose Bowl next for Buckeyes
5
College Football Playoff: Cincinnati Bearcats officially in

About the Author

ajc.com

David Jablonski
Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top