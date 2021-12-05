Dayton makes 10 3-pointers in victory at Illinois State

Dayton (6-2) has won three straight games. This was the first of four straight games on the road or on a neutral court.

The Flyers play at the Florida Gators (7-3) at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 63-54 at Texas Christian on Sunday.

Dayton trailed Illinois State 19-17 after one quarter but pulled ahead early in the second quarter and then took control with an 11-0 run. A layup by Makira Cook, who scored 17 points, with 5:10 to play started the run. Then Dayton made three straight 3-pointers: one by Erin Whalen and two Shoup-Hill. Dayton led 38-25 with 2:20 to play.

Shoup-Hill made two more 3-pointers in the final minute, one at the buzzer, to extend Dayton’s lead to 44-29 at halftime.