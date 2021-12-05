Dayton makes 10 3-pointers in victory at Illinois State

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team ended the game on an 11-4 run to beat Illinois State 78-67 on Sunday at Redbird Arena in Normal, Ill.
Illinois State rallied from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter to tie the game at 54-54 in the final minute. Dayton took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter thanks to a layup by Makira Cook with two seconds to play.
The Flyers never trailed in the fourth but didn’t have a comfortable cushion until the final minutes.
Dayton made a season-best 55.6 percent (10 of 18) of its 3-point attempts. Erin Whalen made 4 of 8 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Freshman Brynn Shoup-Hill made 4 of 4, all in the last three minutes of the first half.
Shoup-Hill, who scored 14 points, made four appearances and played a total of 20 minutes in the first seven games. She scored five points and made her only 3-point attempt in those games.
Dayton (6-2) has won three straight games. This was the first of four straight games on the road or on a neutral court.
The Flyers play at the Florida Gators (7-3) at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 63-54 at Texas Christian on Sunday.
Dayton trailed Illinois State 19-17 after one quarter but pulled ahead early in the second quarter and then took control with an 11-0 run. A layup by Makira Cook, who scored 17 points, with 5:10 to play started the run. Then Dayton made three straight 3-pointers: one by Erin Whalen and two Shoup-Hill. Dayton led 38-25 with 2:20 to play.
Shoup-Hill made two more 3-pointers in the final minute, one at the buzzer, to extend Dayton’s lead to 44-29 at halftime.
