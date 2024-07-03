Dayton makes scholarship offers to 2025, 2026 recruits

McClure has received offers from other Atlantic 10 Conference schools in recent weeks: Duquesne; Davidson; and Rhode Island.

McClure is the fourth 2025 recruit to receive an offer from UD in the last month. UD has not yet received a commitment from a member of the class of 2025 but will have at least five scholarships open after the 2024-25 season.

Peck is entering his junior year at Carmel Christian School in Matthews, N.C. He has received offers from Creighton, Wake Forest and Southern Methodist in recent days. He ranks 86th in the On3.com top 100.

Peck’s dad, Michael Peck, played at Marshall from 1991-95. Dayton coach Anthony Grant was an assistant coach at Marshall from 1994-96.