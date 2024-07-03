BreakingNews
Dayton makes scholarship offers to 2025, 2026 recruits

Credit: David Jablonski

Kruz McClure, a 6-foot-5 guard in the class of 2025, and Cody Peck, a 6-10 forward in the class of 2026, received scholarship offers from the Dayton Flyers this week.

McClure is entering his senior year at Westerville South High School, north of Columbus. He averaged 24.3 points per game last season. His team played at the Dayton team camp in June.

McClure has received offers from other Atlantic 10 Conference schools in recent weeks: Duquesne; Davidson; and Rhode Island.

McClure is the fourth 2025 recruit to receive an offer from UD in the last month. UD has not yet received a commitment from a member of the class of 2025 but will have at least five scholarships open after the 2024-25 season.

Peck is entering his junior year at Carmel Christian School in Matthews, N.C. He has received offers from Creighton, Wake Forest and Southern Methodist in recent days. He ranks 86th in the On3.com top 100.

Peck’s dad, Michael Peck, played at Marshall from 1991-95. Dayton coach Anthony Grant was an assistant coach at Marshall from 1994-96.

